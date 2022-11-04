Read full article on original website
Lexicon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. The drugmaker posted revenue of $39,000 in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
Halozyme Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.6 million. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Northwest Pipe Co.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Tuesday reported net income of $10 million in its third quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share. The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $123 million in...
OPKO Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86.1 million in its third quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.
Gulf Island Fabrication: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $598,000. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
