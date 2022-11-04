Contracts awarded for resurfacing projects in Boone and Cole counties
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)
Major improvements will be coming to several roadways in Boone and Cole counties.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract at its monthly meeting for the milling, resurfacing and improvement of guardrail along Highway 50, between the Moreau River and Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City.
Also to be resurfaced:
- Highway 54 between Stadium Boulevard and the Missouri River Bridge.
- Highway 179 between Route B and Truman Boulevard.
- Business 50 between Highway 50/63 and Stoneridge Parkway.
- East McCarty Street at Highway 50.
The contact was awarded to Capital Paving and Construction, which submitted the lowest bit of $14,877,191.
In addition, pavement improvements were approved for the entire length of Boone County Routes H, K and AB. Christensen Construction was awarded the contract with a low bid of $1,927,436.
The projects are scheduled to take place in 2023.
The post Contracts awarded for resurfacing projects in Boone and Cole counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0