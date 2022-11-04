JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Major improvements will be coming to several roadways in Boone and Cole counties.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract at its monthly meeting for the milling, resurfacing and improvement of guardrail along Highway 50, between the Moreau River and Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City.

Also to be resurfaced:

Highway 54 between Stadium Boulevard and the Missouri River Bridge.

Highway 179 between Route B and Truman Boulevard.

Business 50 between Highway 50/63 and Stoneridge Parkway.

East McCarty Street at Highway 50.

The contact was awarded to Capital Paving and Construction, which submitted the lowest bit of $14,877,191.

In addition, pavement improvements were approved for the entire length of Boone County Routes H, K and AB. Christensen Construction was awarded the contract with a low bid of $1,927,436.

The projects are scheduled to take place in 2023.

The post Contracts awarded for resurfacing projects in Boone and Cole counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS .