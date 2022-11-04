ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What to expect on election night (and beyond) in Georgia

By Stephen Fowler | GPB
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 6 days ago

When the polls close in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election results should come quicker than before, though tight races on the cusps of runoffs means finality about who is victorious will likely not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptayk_0iy61f4900
Voters in Bibb County take advantage of Sunday Voting on Oct. 23, 2022 in Macon, Georgia, ahead of the November midterm election.
(Credit: Sofi Gratas/GPB News)

Georgia has more than 2,600 voter precincts spread across 159 counties and an outsized role in national politics. After conspiracies dominated the aftermath of the 2020 vote count which took several days to complete due to an avalanche of absentee ballots, a desire for timely results has been codified into law in Georgia’s sweeping Senate Bill 202 .

The 98-page voting law garnered headlines for absentee ballot changes, expansion of challenges to voter eligibility and other hot button issues, but the bulk of the law includes back-end election administration changes for local officials that require a more streamlined election night and quicker reporting of results.

Changes to absentee processing and tabulating before polls close

Under the new law, counties can begin processing absentee ballots starting two weeks before the election instead of the morning of Election Day. In 2020, well over 1 million people returned a mail-in ballot, and the process of verifying the information on the envelope, adjudicating any ballots with issues, scanning and reporting results took several days.

This year, only about 279,000 voters requested an absentee ballot, so fewer ballots and an earlier processing time should lead to quicker reporting of those results. More counties will also begin to tabulate mail-in and in-person absentee ballots starting the morning of Election Day, sequestering those ballots and workers so results are not reported until after polls close.

“Instead of having to wait till 7 p.m. on election night for the larger counties, especially, to begin shutting down and printing the advanced voting scanner tapes that take several minutes to print, they can go ahead and do that during the day,” Georgia elections director Blake Evans said in a recent press conference. “Which means at 7 p.m., they should have all their advance voting results ready to go and be released by 7:30 or so.”

Election Day votes usually take the second longest to count and report, because poll workers must close down well over 2,000 polling locations across the state, take the memory cards from ballot scanners and drive them back to elections offices where they are tabulated.

When will races be ‘called?’

News outlets and elections analysts project winners of races based on a combination of historic voting patterns, results counted and where remaining unreported results are located. In a state like Georgia, where elections are close and larger, Democrat-heavy counties take longer to report, you likely won’t see reputable sources “call” big races on election night, even with Georgia’s law changes.

It’s also important to remember that the only official source that declares winners is a county certifying its election results after verifying totals are correct.

On election results websites, including the Georgia Secretary of State website, election officials say to also remember context behind “precincts reporting” numbers, reminding that 100% of precincts reporting ballots cast does not equal reporting 100% of the ballots cast. Sometimes results change, as counties have been known to accidentally double upload results or leave out results as the night progresses — but that is not a sign of fraud and is part of the normal reconciliation and counting process.

It’s also possible that one candidate could be ahead as more rural, Republican-heavy counties with small populations complete their uploading process faster than Democratic strongholds with large population, also a normal part of the way Georgia counts votes.

It won’t be known until polls close how many people show up on Election Day or return absentee ballots. But after the end of in-person early voting, it will be known how many people participated using that method, as well as the maximum possible number of mail-in ballots returned (~279,000) since that request deadline has passed. Plus, military and overseas ballots must be received by the Friday after the election and provisional ballots can be fixed by then, too.

More than 2 million people have already cast a ballot in Georgia’s midterm election, which features close races for governor and U.S. Senate among other contests. Recent polling shows both incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock hovering around the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff, so it will be likely that the outcome of the race will come down to the last ballots counted.

Why counting should be faster

Speaking of counting, Georgia law now requires counties to report the total number of ballots cast (by mail, early in person and on Election Day) by 10 p.m. on election night to provide the state and the public with the total denominator of votes that should provide better context on what is left to be counted. Even so, remember there are military and overseas votes that must be received by the Friday after the election and provisional ballots that can be cured by the same deadline, so that 10 p.m. number is not final.

Elections offices are now required to count without stopping until they are done and must finish absentee ballot counting, which usually takes the longest of the three voting methods, by 5 p.m. the day after the election.

Finally, the new voting law accelerates the timeline for certification and a runoff. Counties must certify the final count of their election results by the Monday after the election, then Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will announce a statewide race to undergo a risk-limiting audit. After that audit, which confirms the results are accurate and not the specific totals, Raffensperger will certify the results by Nov. 25.

Previously, Georgia law set runoffs nine weeks after the general election, but SB 202 shortened it to just four. That means any race that did not see a candidate clear 50% on Nov. 8 will see voters head to the polls again Dec. 6, with a very abbreviated absentee by mail and in-person early voting period — “as soon as possible” for local officials that are also finishing up counting the general election.

The bottom line: new rules should see election results come quicker in Georgia, though the difference in someone winning outright or going to a runoff could be so close that all the results need to be in before a conclusion is known.

This story comes to Reporter Newspapers / Atlanta Intown through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.

The post What to expect on election night (and beyond) in Georgia appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.  Warnock had amassed 49.34% of the vote as of 3:07 a.m. Wednesday, with Walker drawing 48.6%, with 96.86% of […] The post Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote

This blog is updating throughout the day. With 2.5 million early votes and hotly contested races for governor and senator, Election Day is sure to produce some fireworks and surprises in Georgia. In partnership with Newspack, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will be providing real-time election results after the polls close on Nov. 8. Be […] The post Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat

Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will square off in a Dec. 6 runoff that could decide whether the Senate will continue to be controlled by Democrats or whether the GOP wins a majority. With 100% of precincts across Georgia reporting results by Wednesday afternoon, it had become clear neither Warnock […] The post Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s getting millions in a vast opioid settlement. But lack of transparency concerns advocates

Advocates of recovery from substance use disorder say they are frustrated by the worsening of the opioid epidemic in Georgia. “The problem, especially of opiate overdose and opiate use and misuse, is getting way out of hand,” Georgia Council on Substance Abuse Executive Director Neil Campbell said shortly after news of forthcoming settlement money broke […] The post Georgia’s getting millions in a vast opioid settlement. But lack of transparency concerns advocates appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kemp, Abrams blow away previous gubernatorial campaign fundraising record

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have shattered the previous record for gubernatorial campaign fundraising in Georgia heading into Election Day next week. The Kemp campaign and Georgians First, the governor’s leadership committee, had combined to raise $81.5 million through Oct. 25, according to the final campaign finance reports they will file […] The post <a href="http://capitol-beat.org/2022/11/kemp-abrams-blow-away-previous-gubernatorial-campaign-fundraising-record/">Kemp, Abrams blow away previous gubernatorial campaign fundraising record</a> appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

What’s wrong with this picture? State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews

Georgia’s film tax credit helped bring blockbuster productions like “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Spiderman: No Way Home” to the state, along with an estimated $4.4 billion in spending during the 12 months ending June 30. But a new report from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts finds lingering concerns about the program’s transparency and rising cost […] The post What’s wrong with this picture? State auditors give Georgia’s movie tax credit mixed reviews appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Longtime House leader says he will not seek another term as speaker for health reasons

The longtime leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker. House Speaker David Ralston, who has led the chamber since 2010, said in a statement that he needs to focus on a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” The Blue Ridge Republican said he plans […] The post Longtime House leader says he will not seek another term as speaker for health reasons appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels Friday, citing a looming diesel fuel shortage. Kemp signed two executive orders, one extending the gas tax suspension through Dec. 11 and the other extending a supply chain state of emergency. The Republican governor blamed high prices […] The post Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2

On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., there will be an online panel discussion that will be centered on the record-breaking turnout in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. The topic of this online discussion panel is titled What’s Really Going on in Georgia? and it comes amidst record levels of voter turnout thus far in Georgia’s […] The post Online panel discussion about Georgia’s voter turnout taking place on Nov. 2 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lindsey Graham loses bid to avoid Fulton special grand jury

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Graham to testify […] The post Lindsey Graham loses bid to avoid Fulton special grand jury appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lime offers free bike and scooter rides to the polls for early voting, Election Day

Lime is offering free rides on its shared e-scooters and e-bikes to and from the polls throughout early voting and on Election Day in Georgia. The offer of two free rides up to 30 minutes each way to and from the polls started earlier this month and will continue up to and through Election Day, […] The post Lime offers free bike and scooter rides to the polls for early voting, Election Day appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging

Representatives of convenience stores asked Georgia lawmakers Wednesday to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities. The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend legislation to be considered during the 2023 session […] The post Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy