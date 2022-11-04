The oceans are running out of fish. To slow down that problem, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. This was supposed to be the solution, but it ended up being a problem on its own. This industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets, called fish meal, made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea and pulverized into powder. Now, more than 30% of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO