Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
a-z-animals.com
Stone Crab vs. Dungeness Crab
In contrast to the stone crab, which people primarily consume for its claws, people value the Dungeness crab for its sweet, tender flesh. A native of the west coast of North America, Dungeness crabs, are typically steamed to preserve their delicate flavor. While stone crabs vs. Dungeness crabs are popular seafood options in the United States, the latter is more widely available due to its extensive range. These two species are far more than tasty morsels, though. Join in as we explore all aspects of these interesting crustaceans.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
KCBY
Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast
A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew what it was.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?
For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
Jaw dropping videos show scope of devastation after deadly tornadoes sweep across Texas, Oklahoma
New videos show scenes of devastation in the aftermath of powerful tornadoes that touched down in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
natureworldnews.com
Underwater Showdown: Brawl Between Dozens of Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Near the US-Canada Border
A horrific widespread battle involving hostile orcas and a duo of defending humpback whales was reportedly found by whale watchers along the US-Canada demarcation line. As per Live Science accounts, the heated confrontation lasted a few hours and involved bursting, tail-slapping, attacking flippers, as well as loud speech patterns audible from beyond the exterior. However, it is unknown which subspecies emerged triumphant.
How a third of all fish caught in the ocean is turned into something that no one eats
The oceans are running out of fish. To slow down that problem, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. This was supposed to be the solution, but it ended up being a problem on its own. This industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets, called fish meal, made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea and pulverized into powder. Now, more than 30% of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.
Lessons for Maine lobster from Alaska’s crab collapse
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. News broke last week that Alaska’s snow...
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
Alaska’s Commercial Fishing Season Ends While Achieving Extremely Rare Feat
Alaska has shut the book on its commercial fishing season, along with an extraordinary feat. According to a report from the US Coast Guard, Alaska made it through this season without a single fatality. The data is recorded from Oct. 1 of one year to Sept. 20 of the next,...
Idaho8.com
Billions of snow crabs have disappeared from the waters around Alaska. Scientists say overfishing is not the cause
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years. The Alaska Board of Fisheries and North Pacific Fishery Management Council announced last week that the population of...
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
347
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 0