ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Stone Crab vs. Dungeness Crab

In contrast to the stone crab, which people primarily consume for its claws, people value the Dungeness crab for its sweet, tender flesh. A native of the west coast of North America, Dungeness crabs, are typically steamed to preserve their delicate flavor. While stone crabs vs. Dungeness crabs are popular seafood options in the United States, the latter is more widely available due to its extensive range. These two species are far more than tasty morsels, though. Join in as we explore all aspects of these interesting crustaceans.
FLORIDA STATE
KCBY

Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast

A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone knew what it was.
FLORENCE, OR
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity

A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

What killed off billions of Alaska’s snow crabs?

For the first time in recorded history, snow crab season was canceled in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. On October 10, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service cited concerns about the reduction in the snow crab population, which numbered in the billions before their recent mysterious decimation. As the population fell by over 90 percent, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) canceled the season to allow the population to rebound in hopes that it would return to replacement levels by next year.
ALASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Underwater Showdown: Brawl Between Dozens of Orcas and Humpback Whales Spotted Near the US-Canada Border

A horrific widespread battle involving hostile orcas and a duo of defending humpback whales was reportedly found by whale watchers along the US-Canada demarcation line. As per Live Science accounts, the heated confrontation lasted a few hours and involved bursting, tail-slapping, attacking flippers, as well as loud speech patterns audible from beyond the exterior. However, it is unknown which subspecies emerged triumphant.
PORT ANGELES, WA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How a third of all fish caught in the ocean is turned into something that no one eats

The oceans are running out of fish. To slow down that problem, environmentalists pushed for fish farming, or aquaculture. This was supposed to be the solution, but it ended up being a problem on its own. This industry became too big and too hungry. To fatten the farmed fish faster, they started feeding them high-protein pellets, called fish meal, made from massive amounts of fish caught at sea and pulverized into powder. Now, more than 30% of all marine life pulled from the sea goes to feed other onland fish.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Maine Monitor

Lessons for Maine lobster from Alaska’s crab collapse

Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. News broke last week that Alaska’s snow...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?

Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
ALASKA STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
347
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy