Georgia State

Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records

ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
Voting time off requirements in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia elections are coming up fast, and people are quickly running out of time and options to cast their ballots. With many Peach State voters working 40-hour work weeks in a traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it can be hard to find time to make it to the polls. And many are wondering if the state offers time off to vote in elections.
Georgia leaders provide update on gang crackdown initiatives

ATLANTA — Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit, which formed earlier this year, has charged close to 50 alleged gang members and related criminals with crimes, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and others at the State Capitol to...
Election night in Georgia | What to know

ATLANTA — Georgia has transformed into the South’s most electorally competitive state in recent years. White population numbers have fallen, Democrats have gotten better at mobilizing their supporters and a crucial fraction of college-educated white voters have become more open to voting for Democrats. That ultimately led to...
Fatal crashes almost double in City of South Fulton within last year

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Twenty-two people died in fatal crashes in the City of South Fulton in 2021. But so far in 2022, crashes have claimed the lives of 41 people. The intersection of Old National Highway and Burdett Road is where two of those fatal crashes happened here in October.
