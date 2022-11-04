Read full article on original website
Scottie Barnes' One-Handed Slam Highlights Otherwise Disappointing Loss for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors saw Scottie Barnes throw down a one-handed slam but the offense went quiet in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bulls
NBA Fans React To Milwaukee Bucks' 9-0 Winning Streak Coming To An End: "They Had To Lose At Some Point"
The Milwaukee Bucks couldn't start their season with a perfect 10-0 record when the team went through Atlanta and lost to the Hawks.
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Win Opener, Prepare for Notre Dame
Cal tops CSUN and next faces No. 9 Irish in St. Louis on national TV Saturday
Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
