signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms
A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
signalscv.com
Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
signalscv.com
Sonja Schmidt | NAACP Manufacturing Victims
The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Response to NAACP’s Oct. 8 statement on Thin Blue Line flag:. This is regarding the statement issued by the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP in response to the William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent’s decision to ban the Saugus High School football team from carrying the Thin Blue Line flag onto the field before games.
signalscv.com
Dr. Aakash Ahuja | A Divisive Precedent
The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Re: The Blue Line Flag matter at Saugus High School. The recent decision by Superintendent Mike Kuhlman to curtail the honoring of local law enforcement by student athletes has set a precedent that is both vexing and ultimately divisive for our community.
signalscv.com
‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ makes no appearance at Saugus football game
Long Beach coach expressed concern for players’ safety coming to SCV. There were no protesters, counter-protesters, Thin Blue Line flags or related attire apparent at Saugus High School’s football game against Millikan High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium on Friday night. “It appears to...
signalscv.com
SCV residents head to the polls
Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
signalscv.com
Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park
While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
signalscv.com
Saugus loses in CIF first round to Millikan, 49-21
Banged-up Centurions crash out of Southern Section playoffs. The Saugus Centurions (8-3) lost in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs to the Millikan Rams (5-6), 49-21, putting an end to the Centurions’ season. Saugus began the game as well as it could have hoped, forcing...
signalscv.com
Our View | Endorsements for Tuesday’s General Election
SANTA CLARITA CITY COUNCIL (3 seats)
signalscv.com
Hart’s comeback falls short, Claremont wins, 29-26
The Hart Indians (4-7) mounted a late comeback attempt, but it fell short as the Claremont Wolfpack (8-2) won in Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round matchup, 29-26, at Valencia High School. Trailing 29-20 with just under three minutes to play in regulation, Hart junior quarterback Timmy Larkins led...
