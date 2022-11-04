ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning Christian Academy wins Empire State Soccer title

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer team captured an improbable dream.

The Corning Christian Academy girls soccer program won the Empire State Christian Athletic League (ESCAL) championship in Seneca Falls last Saturday. CCA outlasted Syracuse 2-1 on penalty kicks thanks to goals by sophomores Maredith Hughson and Tessa Underwood after the overtime session was concluded.

Junior goalie Lily Hancock saved four out of five penalty kicks in the championship for CCA. The team ousted top-seeded Baldwinsville in overtime thanks to an Underwood goal in overtime earning the hard-fought 1-0 win in the semis.

CCA head coach Brent Underwood says winning the championship means everything to the team.

“The girls gave great effort every game and never quit. I couldn’t be any prouder of this team,” Underwood said.

Fellow CCA coach Andrew Hughson was equally as proud of the team who was seeded fourth in the tournament.

“This team of strong young women were the underdogs this season,” Hughson said. “Because they played with love for one another and love of the game they overcame the
odds and won. As a father and a coach, I’m so proud of each and every one of them!”

Lily Hancock, Tessa Underwood, and Allegra McBrearty will be playing in the ESCAL league All-Star game on November 5th.

