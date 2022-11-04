Read full article on original website
Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Burglary suspects at large, 1 arrest made: Temple police
Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
wbrc.com
Robbery victim shot in neck calls for help by using car’s OnStar system, authorities say
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A robbery victim in Texas was able to contact authorities by activating his OnStar device. According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested James Ashful Bledsoe, 32, and Brian Matthew Cook, 37, after the two were involved in a robbery and assault in a neighborhood on Oct. 21.
47-Year-Old Claborn Joiner Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Temple police searching for missing 14-year-old
Mariah Jones, 14, was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and black pants with a white strip down the side.
fox44news.com
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
Fort Hood Soldier Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Shooting leaves teen in hospital with life-threatening injuries, juvenile suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous news segment. A juvenile is in custody after a 16-year-old was shot late night Thursday, according to the temple Police Department. Temple Police received a call around 7:13 p.m. about a shooting near Jones Park in...
"Our deepest condolences" | Fort Hood releases statement on death of soldier in fatal crash
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
Bell County authorities searching for missing woman believed to be endangered
The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.
Temple police investigating shooting near Jones Park
Temple police are investigating a shooting near Jones Park that left a 16-year-old with life-threatening injuries.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
Juvenile in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department says the shooting occurred near Jones Park, in the area of S. 23rd Street and W. Avenue H. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers reportedly...
Bell County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, was last seen leaving her home in Little River-Academy on Oct. 27, according to the department. Wambolt is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches...
Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man
TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
