Robinson, TX

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Police release name of man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a vehicle collision in Temple on Nov. 2. 68-year-old Ricky Self has been identified as the victim, according to the department. The department stated that the crash occurred along E. Ave. H in...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
Bell County Sheriff's Department searching for missing woman

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, was last seen leaving her home in Little River-Academy on Oct. 27, according to the department. Wambolt is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches...
Deadly crash in Temple claims life of 68-year-old man

TEMPLE, Texas — A 68-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a traffic accident along E. Ave. H in Temple at around 8:23 a.m., where a Ford Flex SUV had collided with a truck.
