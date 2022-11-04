ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 alleged Ga. gang members facing 136 charges from murder to drugs, arson

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — State officials and local law enforcement announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday.

Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a Bronx-based offshoot of the 183 Gangster Bloods.

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Barrow County grand jury last week. All of the suspects are charged with conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Prosecutors say the charges stem from incidents between January 2019 and October 2022 in the following Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bulloch, Candler, Chattooga, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Monroe and Walton.

The charges include:

  • Murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Armed robbery
  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm by a first time probationer
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Terroristic threats
  • Criminal property damage
  • Arson

Not all of the defendants face those charges. The indictment also names two men who are currently incarcerated.

Ralph Alicea, a 49-year-old also known as MK, is an alleged national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods. He is currently in the Attica State Prison in New York. Jamar Ramsey, a 39-year-old also known as Supreme, is an alleged statewide leader of the gang. He is currently serving a life sentence for a 2006 Cobb County murder. He is being held at the Hays State Prison.

The indictment alleges that both men directed other defendants to commit crimes while they were behind bars. The 15 other defendants include:

  • Nicholas Wiseman, also known as Necco, 31
  • Taurris Taylor, also known as Rich, 30
  • Nigel Harvey, also known as Fredo, 22
  • Maya Covert, 31
  • Brantavious Sims, also known as Trap or BJ, 19
  • Kenneth Searcy, also known as BG, 31
  • Akeem Lanier, also known as Kane, 34
  • Quintavius Render, also known as Brazy, 34,
  • Dexcadrick Graddy, also known as Biggz, 25
  • Quentin Walker Jr., also known as Don Q, 34
  • Ritasha Ogburn, also known as Boots, 31
  • Tonisha Wilson, also known as Princess, 30
  • Kalip Sherman, also known as Don Man, 24
  • Aaaron Smith, also known as Gotti, 30
  • Antwon Sutton, also known as ODogg, 26

In addition to the RICO charges, four of the defendants face more charges.

Sims is facing charges of murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, purchase of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Harvey is facing four counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, sale of marijuana, having illegal substances within 1,000 feet of a housing project, two counts of counterfeit substances and sale of cocaine.

Ramsey and Wiseman are each facing five counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

