Burke County, GA

WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Washington Road. Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road. Riddick was...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home

GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
wgac.com

Woman Dies in Single Car Accident in Aiken County

A single vehicle accident this morning in Aiken County claimed the life of the driver. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail, about 4 miles east of Aiken. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Bond hearing set for parents in death of 2nd baby

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A bond hearing has been scheduled for two Augusta parents accused of child neglect after the death of their six-month-old baby. Salena Tyler and Tryone Scott remain in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after officials say their son Samson Scott was found unresponsive last month.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

