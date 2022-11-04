Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in killing of 17-year-old on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities arrested a suspect within hours of the shooting death of a teenager over the weekend in Augusta. On Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace, 42, on charges of murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month on Washington Road. Julius Riddick Jr., 20, was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death Oct. 17 at a busy Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins location at 3024 Washington Road. Riddick was...
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
15-year-old wounded in shooting, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office investigating
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place around 4:30 A.M. Sunday morning. According to authorities, the victim was a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was treated and released from Meadows hospital in Vidalia. The victim is alleging to have been […]
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
wfxg.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: On November 6th, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook. Grace has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. UPDATE (11/6/2022): The...
WJCL
Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home
GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
wtoc.com
Body found after mobile home fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was...
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
wgac.com
Woman Dies in Single Car Accident in Aiken County
A single vehicle accident this morning in Aiken County claimed the life of the driver. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Old Tory Trail, about 4 miles east of Aiken. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered...
WRDW-TV
GBI investigates 2nd shooting of 14-year-old in Thomson
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy was shot for the second time within two months in Thomson. The GBI is assisting the Thomson Police Department with a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 21 on Holt Street. The teen was treated and released from an Augusta hospital for his...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Hatchaway Bridge Road near Charleston Highway in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
wfxg.com
Bond hearing set for parents in death of 2nd baby
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A bond hearing has been scheduled for two Augusta parents accused of child neglect after the death of their six-month-old baby. Salena Tyler and Tryone Scott remain in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after officials say their son Samson Scott was found unresponsive last month.
WRDW-TV
Recognize these tattoos? Contact Richmond County deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance identifying an unresponsive person. The Black male was found at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 25 on Walton Way at 12th Street. He was taken to a local hospital but has not yet been identified. He has...
Massive fire destroys used car business in North Augusta
A massive fire destroyed a used car business on Martintown Road in North Augusta near the intersection of Old Edgefield Road.
Comments / 0