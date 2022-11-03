Read full article on original website
Related
Late penalty spoils UNI’s upset bid of #1 South Dakota State
(Cedar Falls) UNI suffered a 31-28 home loss on Saturday at the hands of South Dakota State. The Panthers got a two yard touchdown run from Theo Day with 4:41 left in the contest to tie things up against the #1 rated FCS team in the nation, but after the teams exchanged punts in the final few minutes the Jackrabbits eventually hit a game winning field goal on the final play of the game.
dakotanewsnow.com
PLAYOFF BOUND! SDSU clinches conference title and postseason bid with walkoff win at Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s Hunter Dustman booted a 26-yard field goal with no time left on the clock, lifting the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a 31-28 victory over Northern Iowa Saturday night and securing at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
sdpb.org
In Play | The I-29 Scoreboard
If you've ever driven on I-29 about 20 miles north of Sioux Falls, you've probably seen a rustic red scoreboard with white trim at a boarding farm. This scoreboard has a strong connection to one South Dakota family that goes well beyond a few lightbulbs. Nate Wek is currently the...
lhsstatesman.com
Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?
Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
Madison Daily Leader
DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D.
Collin Knudson, the principal of Tea Area High School for the past 10 years, was recognized as 2022’s South Dakota Principal of the Year. Knudson graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 with a degree in elementary education.
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
dakotanewsnow.com
Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Sioux Falls, SD
Even though you didn’t have any idea how to pronounce it during high school geography class, Sioux Falls likely caught your attention as the only dot on the South Dakota map bigger than the end of your pencil (although not much). However, despite its humble size, South Dakota’s Queen...
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey's General store located on East 10th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Combines light up the night sky
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!
PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
froggyweb.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
KELOLAND TV
Break-in leads to crash; Driver arrested after pursuit; ‘Captain 11’ still making history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Authorities in Brandon arrested three teenagers in connection with an early morning break-in at a vape shop that led to a crash, damaging a gas line.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
KELOLAND TV
3 Sioux Falls city councilors support Wholestone, ask people to vote ‘no’ on slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Sioux Falls voters will decide on an ordinance that aims to prevent new slaughterhouses from being built within city limits. Three Sioux Falls City Council members are voting “no” on the ordinance and saying they want to “get the facts straight.”
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
wnax.com
Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash
A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
Comments / 0