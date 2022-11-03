ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Western Iowa Today

Late penalty spoils UNI’s upset bid of #1 South Dakota State

(Cedar Falls) UNI suffered a 31-28 home loss on Saturday at the hands of South Dakota State. The Panthers got a two yard touchdown run from Theo Day with 4:41 left in the contest to tie things up against the #1 rated FCS team in the nation, but after the teams exchanged punts in the final few minutes the Jackrabbits eventually hit a game winning field goal on the final play of the game.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
sdpb.org

In Play | The I-29 Scoreboard

If you've ever driven on I-29 about 20 miles north of Sioux Falls, you've probably seen a rustic red scoreboard with white trim at a boarding farm. This scoreboard has a strong connection to one South Dakota family that goes well beyond a few lightbulbs. Nate Wek is currently the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
lhsstatesman.com

Is this the end of LHS gymnastics?

Every year the budget committee on the Sioux Falls City Council tries to cut or move two sports from schools. This year from LHS, one of the sports, like most years, is gymnastics. Recently there has been a big debate between the school board and the LHS gymnastics program on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

DSU alum Knudson named Principal of the Year for S.D.

Collin Knudson, the principal of Tea Area High School for the past 10 years, was recognized as 2022’s South Dakota Principal of the Year. Knudson graduated from Dakota State University in 2003 with a degree in elementary education.
TEA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Sioux Falls, SD

Even though you didn’t have any idea how to pronounce it during high school geography class, Sioux Falls likely caught your attention as the only dot on the South Dakota map bigger than the end of your pencil (although not much). However, despite its humble size, South Dakota’s Queen...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Combines light up the night sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As harvest wraps up here across KELOLAND, you may see the equipment lights out in the field at all hours of the night. Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight’s jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday’s drawing at a Casey’s General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
froggyweb.com

SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

South Dakota Lotto Ticket Wins Big Powerball Money

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is one of the largest in history at $1.5 billion. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to it. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenient store just won a portion of this money.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
wnax.com

Name Released in Sioux Falls Fatal Crash

A 57-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in an Oct. 25, 2022 crash that involved nine vehicles. Preliminary crash information indicates that traffic was backed up and at a standstill on Interstate 29, mile marker 76 near the 26th Street northbound off ramp. A 2007 Toyota Camry was in the middle lane when the vehicle hit a 2022 Chevy Malibu in front of it. The driver of the Toyota then drove to the right and rear ended a stopped vehicle. That led to a chain reaction crash involving six other vehicles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

