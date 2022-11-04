Read full article on original website
Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Library Director is sharing what changes could come if city residents approve a ballot measure in the upcoming November General Election. Megan Krueger joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about the ballot measure which would allow the creation of half-cent sales tax. The tax would pay for the construction of the proposed Community Center and Public Library building, and would sunset either following the collection of $31,590,000 or in 22 years, whatever happens first.
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
MSUM President Anne Backhurst touts new support center for veteran students
(Moorhead, MN) -- MSUM is moving forward with pans to develop the new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. "MSUM has been committed to serving veteran students for quite some time. We've been identified as a "Beyond The Yellow Ribbon" campus for about a decade now," MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst.
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
Mail theft reported in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A mail theft is being reported in Fargo. One concerned resident says her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off 22nd Avenue South and steal her mail. Authorities say the suspect is described as medium height and weight, and is either Caucasian or Hispanic.
Fargo Islamic Society to host an Open House following vandalism efforts
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department (FPD) is seeking assistance in locating someone suspected of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment. The Fargo Police Department says they are seeking a 22-year-old man named Tremane Rainey, who has no permanent address. Authorities say Rainey is wanted for three separate warrants, one for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two for probation violations.
11-05-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Minnesota Timberwolves breakdown. 10:22 - 10:30 – High school playoff football breakdown. 10:34 - 10:47 – Troy Mattern Fargo Shanley Head Coach on team's big win and return to State Championship. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk (Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves)...
