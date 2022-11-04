Read full article on original website
New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?
The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Another Syracuse-area Burger King closes
Salina, N.Y. – Another Burger King, this one at 104 Elwood Davis Road in Salina, has closed its doors. The fast-food restaurant closed about a week ago. The property is owned by Emmi Development LLC, according to Onondaga County property tax records.
Federal judge again rules parts of New York state’s gun law unconstitutional
Syracuse, N.Y. — A federal judge for a second time declared multiple portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov....
In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
People to know in NY cannabis: George Vlamis
George Vlamis is a co-founder of four cannabis companies, including one applying for a CAURD license. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m a co-founder of...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
Extend freedom to make medical decisions to how one chooses to die (Guest Opinion by Dr. Judy Setla)
Dr. Judy Setla, of Baldwinsville, has worked locally in end-of-life care for 21 years. The opinion below is solely that of Dr. Setla. Her employer, Hospice and Palliative Care of Central New York and the Finger Lakes, is neutral on the issue of medical aid in dying. There have been...
In campaign’s final days, candidates make final push through Syracuse (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 7)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 38. A nice day after a record-setting weekend; 5-day forecast. WILDCATS TAKE CHEERLEADING TITLE: Fresh off a win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany (Class D) and Carthage (Coed). See out results and more than 300 photos from the event. (Lia Garnes photo)
Mike Yorton, owner of iconic Syracuse beer bar The Blue Tusk, has died at age 49
Syracuse, N. Y. — Mike Yorton, the dread-locked and bearded leader of the “Tuskafari” at his landmark Armory Square bar The Blue Tusk, died Sunday. He was 49. Yorton operated The Blue Tusk in the Center Armory building with his father, Tim, and other members of his family from 1995 until it closed last year.
How a Syracuse guy from a family of 12 kids helped bring home the Micron deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kevin Younis’ 87-year-old mom was in the audience as the president of the United States celebrated the arrival of a new semiconductor industry that could transform Syracuse. Just before the president spoke, Joanne Younis, who raised 12 kids in a working-class neighborhood on the southwest...
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General
The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
Home sale prices now down in 4 Onondaga County towns
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices are now lower than they were at this time last year in four Onondaga County towns, up from two a week ago. Prices are down in Fabius, Elbridge, Tully and Otisco. The declines range from 4.1% in Fabius to 7.8% in Otisco.
Election Day 2022 forecast: Chilly but clear in Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The weather in Central New York on Election Day will be just about normal for early November, although it will feel like colder after record-breaking warmth over the weekend. The temperature will be about 39 degrees when polls open at 6 a.m., and will rise to...
Climate on the ballot as New Yorkers weigh in on $4.2B bond act, governor’s race
Albany, N.Y. — New York’s climate future is on the ballot Tuesday as voters decide the fate of a $4.2 billion bond act and choose between gubernatorial candidates with very different ideas about the environment. The proposal on the back of ballots statewide would be a boon to...
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Power 93.7 WBLK
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation
The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
Poll: House race between Francis Conole, Brandon Williams comes down to wire
Democrat Francis Conole has opened a razor-thin lead over Republican Brandon Williams in the final days of their race in Central New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to a new poll published today. Conole leads Williams 46-42% among likely voters, within the poll’s margin of error of plus or...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on South Salina Street in Syracuse; police release name
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 49-year-old woman was killed this weekend after a vehicle struck her on South Salina Street, city police said. Alvina Grant was walking in the 3000 block of South Salina Street at 1:11 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit her, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
