Onondaga County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State To Charge For Car Deer Wrecks?

The Fall is well underway across New York State and the leaves have changed color and fallen to the ground. For some, this is the best time of the year in the Empire State. As a life long New York State resident, I have often said that the best part of the year is from September 21st until New Year's day.
Syracuse.com

Another Syracuse-area Burger King closes

Salina, N.Y. – Another Burger King, this one at 104 Elwood Davis Road in Salina, has closed its doors. The fast-food restaurant closed about a week ago. The property is owned by Emmi Development LLC, according to Onondaga County property tax records.
SALINA, NY
Gothamist

In NY governor’s race, all eyes on New York City despite Kathy Hochul’s advantage

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York Women "Get Out The Vote" rally at Barnard College. Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton joined Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James as they campaigned at a New York Women GOTV rally with the midterm elections under a week away. Hochul holds a slim lead in the polls against Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. Whether Kathy Hochul can run up the score in New York City could determine whether she wins statewide. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: George Vlamis

George Vlamis is a co-founder of four cannabis companies, including one applying for a CAURD license. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m a co-founder of...
96.9 WOUR

15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker

We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Syracuse.com

In campaign’s final days, candidates make final push through Syracuse (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 38. A nice day after a record-setting weekend; 5-day forecast. WILDCATS TAKE CHEERLEADING TITLE: Fresh off a win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany (Class D) and Carthage (Coed). See out results and more than 300 photos from the event. (Lia Garnes photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Grant Johnson

Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney General

The Commons West Apartments are located on East State Street and managed by Ithaca Renting.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) An Ithaca proprietor of over 500 residential units is in a lawsuit with New York Attorney General Letitia James for denying housing to low-income tenants. Jason Fane is the owner of Ithaca Renting which is responsible for residential and commercial properties in the Downtown Ithaca Commons and Collegetown near Cornell’s campus.
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
Syracuse.com

Company news: Qiana Williams, Sunday Kulang and Cory Schad hired by CNY Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation announced three new hires. Qiana Williams joined the organization as program officer. In her role she engages directly with community residents and nonprofit staff to assist in the design and implementation of the Community Foundation’s strategic initiatives and grantmaking. She has an extensive background in education and the arts. She formerly served as curator of public programs at the Everson Museum of Art, education curator at the Community Folk Art Center and humanities educator for the Syracuse City School District.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

