Wizards 3-point struggles continued in loss to Ja Morant and Grizzlies
Wizards go cold from 3, lose to Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 103-97 on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. Rollercoaster game. In the NBA, teams usually go on runs, but Sunday’s game between the Wizards...
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI (AP) — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Damian Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench. Hart hit the shot, and the Blazers ran off their bench to chase him in celebration. Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain. Hart and Justice Winslow each scored 12.
Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
Graham takes blame for Falcons’ late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Giants’ McKinney out at least 4 games with hand injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney injured a hand while on vacation in Mexico during the bye week and will miss at least four games. McKinney tweeted about the injury on Monday and the Giants confirmed the tweet. New York returns to action Sunday against Houston.
Clutch Vikings tote ample confidence at 7-1 into tough slate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have owned the fourth quarter this season, with a plus-33 scoring differential that is the second best in the NFL. Whether it’s due to Kirk Cousins delivering clutch throws to Justin Jefferson and friends, Za’Darius Smith and the defense applying a fierce pass rush, late-game confidence or plain old good luck, the Vikings have reached the relative midpoint of their schedule on the strength of a series of steely performances in the closing minutes.
Kevin Durant ‘would love to’ be a part of a new Commanders ownership group
Durant 'would love to' be a part of new Commanders ownership group originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kevin Durant is one of the more famous Commanders fans on the planet, and based off a recent session with reporters, he’s interested in becoming even more invested in Washington. Literally.
Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
Calipari talks about Daimion Collins, future playing time and more after UK beats Howard
Everything John Calipari had to say after the Kentucky Wildcats defeated Howard in the 2022-23 season opener Monday night in Rupp Arena.
Tavares scores in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time...
Sports on TV for Monday, November 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) PAC-12N — Tulsa at Oregon St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Baltimore at New Orleans (MNF with Peyton and Eli) TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Championships. 5 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King...
Today in Sports History-Shula records his 200th NFL victory
1942 — Parker Hall of the Cleveland Rams throws seven interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. 1952 — Maurice Richard of the Montreal Canadiens becomes the NHL’s leading career goal scorer with his 325th in a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Black Hawks. 1959 — Elgin Baylor...
Monday’s Transactions
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Exercised their 2023 club option for SS Tim Anderson. NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised their 2023 club option for RHP Luis Severino. COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Hensley Meulens hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer third base/infield coach. NEW YORK METS — Named Brenden Mallette...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BALTIMORE: WR Tylan Wallace, RB Gus Edwards, ILB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Mark Andrews, OLB David Ojabo. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram II, CB Marshon Lattimore, G Wyatt Davis, TE Nick Vannett.
