Franklin County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
CLE ELUM, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
FOX 11 and 41

Police: Woman dies after apparent Pasco assault

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is reporting the homicide of a 24-year-old female, who died at Kadlec around 6:30 p.m. November 6. Officers responded to 28th Avenue and Hopkins Street around 7:30 that morning after someone reported a woman who was not breathing. When PPD got to the scene, they reported the woman was unconscious with significant injuries that are “consistent with being assaulted,” according to PPD.
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello

A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45. “He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and...
OTHELLO, WA
KHQ Right Now

School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
CRESTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
BENTON CITY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia

Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA

