Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
ifiberone.com
36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum
CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?
Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
FOX 11 and 41
Police: Woman dies after apparent Pasco assault
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is reporting the homicide of a 24-year-old female, who died at Kadlec around 6:30 p.m. November 6. Officers responded to 28th Avenue and Hopkins Street around 7:30 that morning after someone reported a woman who was not breathing. When PPD got to the scene, they reported the woman was unconscious with significant injuries that are “consistent with being assaulted,” according to PPD.
kpq.com
One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello
A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45. “He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and...
15-year-old jailed for murder. Benton deputies say he got between a man and woman fighting
Investigators are investigating if the teen was defending a woman.
FOX 11 and 41
Family of four displaces after Kennewick house catches fire early Sunday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a house fire off W 1st Ave just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Three adults and a child was in the home at the time of the fire. The original call showed the caller hung up before dispatch was able to...
KHQ Right Now
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO deputies conduct welfare check, do some home improvement in Benton City
BENTON CITY, Wash.- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducting a welfare check at a home in Benton City ended up doing a little home improvement. Responding Deputies found Dotty, the resident of the home, in good health and spirits, however, during the course of their visit they found out she needed help fixing her doorbell.
Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia
Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
Benton County man dead, 15-year-old facing murder charge
BENTON CO., Wash. – Benton County authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the killing of a man in a rural community. According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 27,000 block of Ambassador PR Thursday night for reports of a fight. The deputies said the 15-year old boy and an adult...
Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 2 people to Kennewick hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning for carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of South Fir Street just after 6:30 a.m. A neighbor had called for help after finding three people in the home were not alert and going in and out of...
nbcrightnow.com
Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland
Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
Bail set at $1 million for 14-year-old Tri-Cities murder suspect
The 14-year-old appeared in juvenile court in Kennewick on Thursday.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
Comments / 0