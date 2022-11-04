Read full article on original website
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
Bengals Release First-Year Defensive Tackle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released DT Domenique Davis on Monday. A first-year NFL player from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Davis first signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He entered the league in 2020 and finished his stint in Cincinnati with three tackles...
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat
View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
Chargers Injury Roundup: DL Austin Johnson Out For Season With Knee Injury, RT Trey Pipkins Aggravates Sprained MCL
The hits keep coming for the Chargers on the injury front and Week 9 was no different. The Chargers are already considered the most injured team in the NFL, according to the NFL Bus Rankings (Banged Up Score). And yet, things have continued to worsen, losing another starter. Defensive lineman...
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady’s ‘Tremendous’ Accomplishment
FOXBORO — Time heals all wounds, and Bill Belichick is in a place where he can pay tribute to his former quarterback as opposed to avoiding discussing a player who isn’t on the current roster. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to enhance his legacy, and...
David Ojabo Won’t Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play
Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Bowser led the team with seven...
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
