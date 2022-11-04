ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UD0Ha_0iy5xOiy00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania.

The man reportedly told officers that his landlord locked him in and that he shot a door to let himself out. However, police have not confirmed if a shot was fired.

Milford police identified the man Friday night as Charles Aungst, 49, who lived on the second floor of the apartment. He has been charged with interfering with an officer and with unlawful discharge. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Aungst was arrested after leaving the home on his own.

Inside, detectives found a loaded shotgun, several shotgun rounds, a loaded revolver, a taser, a crossbow with arrows and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Authorities asked the public to stay away from the area Thursday night, and cut off power to the home.

Police brought in a negotiation team, called him, and used a PA system to try to get him out. There were eight police vehicles outside Thursday night, with a handful near the home and others used to block traffic.

Authorities said Aungst was walking around his home with some sort of long gun Wednesday. Neighbors were evacuated from the area, but traffic was able to return Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

JoeA4SS
3d ago

Couldn’t have been barracked If he was seen walking around with a long gun of some sort. Why didn’t they use non lethal or even lethal force to stop him?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide on Weston Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning. Police said around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a hotel room on Weston Street for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate fatal hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a hit-and-run killed a 78-year-old man from Waterbury on Saturday night. At around 8:44 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian near 638 East Main St. The victim was located and taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and was declared […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Norwich shooting victim dies

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman shot Saturday morning in Norwich died Monday, according to police. Police responded to the scene to find the woman laying on the ground outside a condo complex on West Thames Street. The woman, who has been identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan, had been shot in the head. Authorities went […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

15 people displaced after Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fifteen people, including two children, won’t be able to return home Monday evening after a fire left their apartments uninhabitable. The fire happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 106 Jefferson St., according to authorities. when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the four-story mixed-use residential […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man killed in ATV accident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV near 21 East Farms Street at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers located an ATV and its 29-year-old male operator nearby. Soon after, the man was transported to the hospital, according to the Waterbury Police Department. At […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy