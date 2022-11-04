Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania.

The man reportedly told officers that his landlord locked him in and that he shot a door to let himself out. However, police have not confirmed if a shot was fired.

Milford police identified the man Friday night as Charles Aungst, 49, who lived on the second floor of the apartment. He has been charged with interfering with an officer and with unlawful discharge. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Aungst was arrested after leaving the home on his own.

Inside, detectives found a loaded shotgun, several shotgun rounds, a loaded revolver, a taser, a crossbow with arrows and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Authorities asked the public to stay away from the area Thursday night, and cut off power to the home.

Police brought in a negotiation team, called him, and used a PA system to try to get him out. There were eight police vehicles outside Thursday night, with a handful near the home and others used to block traffic.

Authorities said Aungst was walking around his home with some sort of long gun Wednesday. Neighbors were evacuated from the area, but traffic was able to return Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.