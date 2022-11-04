The Alabama football team is in a position they're not accustomed to. Following Saturday's, 32-31, overtime loss to LSU in Death Valley, the Crimson Tide have two losses in the regular season before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010. They no longer control their own destiny in the SEC West and are almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO