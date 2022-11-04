ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State women win season opener over Providence ahead of difficult non-league slate

BOZEMAN — It was an impressive start for the reigning Big Sky Conference champions and the preseason poll number one team in the league, Montana State women’s basketball. The Bobcats had a dominant two day stretch winning an exhibition against South Dakota Mines on Nov. 5 then following it up Monday with a lopsided win at home against the University of Providence Argos, 78-31.
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 41, Northern Arizona 38

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Tommy Mellott magic rescued Montana State on Saturday. Mellott’s third-down heave to Taco Dowler with under a minute to play went for 64 yards and set up a 24-yard field goal by Blake Glesser on the last play of the game to give the No. 3-ranked Bobcats a 41-38 victory over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Ennis' return to prominence lands Mustangs in 8-Man quarterfinals

ENNIS — As the Ennis Mustangs enter the state quarterfinals in 8-Man football, for them and the town, it’s signaled a change from the last few seasons. For one, they’re winning sitting at 8-1 as they get set to play the top seed from the West, St. Ignatius.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]

The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!

Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall

Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
