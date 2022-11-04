Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
montanasports.com
Bobcat Replay: QB Tommy Mellott, Montana State avoided upset with last-second win at NAU
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Tommy Mellott connected with Taco Dowler on a 64-yard pass to set up a 24-yard, game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner on the last play of the game Saturday, giving No. 3-ranked Montana State a 41-38 victory over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome. To watch...
406mtsports.com
Week 10: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies bounce back with blowout of Cal Poly at home
The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) returned home and snapped a three-game skid by taking down Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) in the snow at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Lucas Johnson's return boosts No. 16 Montana to blowout win over Cal Poly. The Griz scored on five of their first six drives and...
montanasports.com
Montana State women win season opener over Providence ahead of difficult non-league slate
BOZEMAN — It was an impressive start for the reigning Big Sky Conference champions and the preseason poll number one team in the league, Montana State women’s basketball. The Bobcats had a dominant two day stretch winning an exhibition against South Dakota Mines on Nov. 5 then following it up Monday with a lopsided win at home against the University of Providence Argos, 78-31.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0
MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 41, Northern Arizona 38
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Tommy Mellott magic rescued Montana State on Saturday. Mellott’s third-down heave to Taco Dowler with under a minute to play went for 64 yards and set up a 24-yard field goal by Blake Glesser on the last play of the game to give the No. 3-ranked Bobcats a 41-38 victory over Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.
406mtsports.com
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
montanasports.com
Ennis' return to prominence lands Mustangs in 8-Man quarterfinals
ENNIS — As the Ennis Mustangs enter the state quarterfinals in 8-Man football, for them and the town, it’s signaled a change from the last few seasons. For one, they’re winning sitting at 8-1 as they get set to play the top seed from the West, St. Ignatius.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
KULR8
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
chainstoreage.com
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
