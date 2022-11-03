Lupita Nyong’o is on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour serving some stylish — and affordable — looks. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, Nyong’o wore a sheer black catsuit layered under a sleeveless blazer dress. Those looking to level up their style with a daring one-piece without making a big investment will be pleased to know that her number is from Victoria’s Secret and retails for under $100. (The concept has grown popular as of late, with Danai Gurira and Kim Kardashian having hopped on the trend wagon earlier this year, each in pieces that best reflect their personal styles. In 2021, a pregnant Kylie Jenner wore one as maternity wear, too.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO