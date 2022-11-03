Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Nigeria Film Industry Press Conference Of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made its official African premiere today at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria. Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.
Cynthia Erivo Shines in Yellow Floral Erdem Trench Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ London Premiere
Cynthia Erivo arrived on the red carpet for the London premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Thursday, wearing a bold trench dress. To celebrate, Erivo wore a bright yellow floral-print trenchcoat dress with a train from Erdem’s spring 2023 collection, which drew inspiration from designer Erdem Moralıoğlu’s love for historical things and his appreciation for dressmaking.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals She accessorized with statement rings and her signature nose ring. She topped the look off with a pair of thigh-high black leather...
Android Authority
What to watch before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever roars into theaters
These seven titles will give you all the background info you could want going into the Black Panther sequel. The latest title from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to hit theaters, and with it comes a lot of buzz. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not only the sequel to the immensely popular, Oscar-winning 2018 film Black Panther. It’s also the first return to the franchise since the death of its beloved star, Chadwick Boseman. With a lot of hype around this title, you might be wondering what to watch before Black Panther 2.
Danai Gurira Serves Sheer Excellence at Black Panther’s London Premiere
I have to say, I'm kind of obsessed with this Danai Gurira's take on the sheer-dress trend at the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sheer black gown, which features a dramatic center slit, is covered in a shimmering gold floral design, with matching gold flecks in the actor's hair and eye makeup. Against her dark skin, the gown makes Gurira look like the night sky come to life.
thezoereport.com
Lupita Nyong’o Just Made The Sheer Catsuit Seem So Easy To Wear
Lupita Nyong’o is on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour serving some stylish — and affordable — looks. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, Nyong’o wore a sheer black catsuit layered under a sleeveless blazer dress. Those looking to level up their style with a daring one-piece without making a big investment will be pleased to know that her number is from Victoria’s Secret and retails for under $100. (The concept has grown popular as of late, with Danai Gurira and Kim Kardashian having hopped on the trend wagon earlier this year, each in pieces that best reflect their personal styles. In 2021, a pregnant Kylie Jenner wore one as maternity wear, too.)
Mariah Carey Hits ‘Tonight Show’ in Sleek Black Dress and Peep-Toe Platforms After Suiting Up in Velvet and Louboutins for Christmas Skit
Mariah Carey geared up for the holiday season with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday. The Grammy Award-winner sat down with the talk show host to tease her upcoming Christmas show and promote her new children’s book entitled “The Christmas Princess.” Among other things, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas” spoke about a possible collaboration with her friend and “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.
Kelly Rowland Hits the amfAR Gala Red Carpet With Son Titan and Husband Tim
Kelly Rowland made a rare public appearance with her family at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. The Destiny's Child singer brought husband Tim Weatherspoon and son Titan as her dates for the star-studded event, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS research programs. After posing with Rowland on the red carpet in matching black suits, Weatherspoon and Titan took the stage during the ceremony to present her with the award of courage, both beaming with pride the entire time. Weatherspoon delivered a speech to celebrate Rowland's ongoing support of amfAR's mission to end the AIDS epidemic.
Janelle Monáe Puts Trendy Twist On Sequin Gown With Distressed Knit Sweater & Strappy Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Janelle Monáe put a chic twist on red carpet glamour at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on the blue carpet in a sparkling sequin gown. The floor-length garment had a knit, sweater-like material on one side that included feathery details on the cuffs. While the other side had circle cutouts on the sleeve and a slightly ruffled hemline. To further elevate the moment, Monáe accessorized with a silver leaf headband, layered pearl necklace, and a satin rectangular clutch. For glam, the “Hidden Figures” star went...
Jurnee Smollett Masters Barbiecore Trend in Slit Skirt & Thigh-High Boots at FWRD and David Koma’s Intimate Dinner
Jurnee Smollett joined David Koma on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of his first exclusive collection for FWRD. The luxury online retailer hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the partnership and his return to the West Coast after three years. The former “Full House” actress wore a bright pink monochrome ensemble embracing the Barbiecore trend. Smollett’s tube top peeked through her sheer knit sweater. She paired the top with a fitted midi skirt that featured a high slit which was detailed with ruffled lining that cascaded to the floor. To accessorize, Smollett added a set of multi-toned rings with a gold...
Comments / 0