Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Jamesville-DeWitt gets revenge on Fulton in Class A girls volleyball championship (60 photos)
Chittenango — The digs and spikes were both impressive and plentiful as the Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball team emerged as Class A champions over Fulton on Saturday at Chittenango High School. “This championship means a lot, especially since I took some time off from coaching to be with my kids,”...
Baldwinsville girls volleyball stays perfect with Section III Class AA championship win
Chittenango, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville girls volleyball team defeated Liverpool 3-1 to claim the Section III Class AA section championship on Friday at Chittenango High School. Baldwinsville came into this one with a perfect 15-0 record and had defeated Liverpool (15-5) twice in the regular season.
No one is safe in Class C (what we learned from Section III football semifinals)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football championships are just days away and teams put it all on the line to earn their spot at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. We saw some heavyweights prove why they have been favorites and saw some underdogs show that they have been overlooked this fall.
HS football playoffs: Morrisville-Eaton tops West Canada Valley in OT, moves on to section final
Top-seeded Morrisville-Eaton’s sectional semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Canada Valley on Friday was all too familiar. The last time the Warriors and Indians faced off was in last year’s Section III 8-man championship game -- a contest where WCV squeezed out a 38-36 win.
Holland Patent football avenges 46-point loss to Adirondack with Class C semifinal victory (photos)
The last time Holland Patent faced top-seeded Adirondack on the football field, the Golden Knights were on the wrong side of a 46-point blowout. Two weeks later, Holland Patent head coach Brian Briggs and his team came away with an upset victory over the previously undefeated Wildcats 25-20 in the Class C semifinal round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
West Genesee knocks off Whitesboro in back-and-forth Class A football semifinal (41 photos)
Third-seeded West Genesee defeated second-seeded Whitesboro 35-28 in Friday’s Class A sectional semifinal matchup at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro. “I’ve been here since 2005 and I’ve been very lucky to have been a part of some big wins and some championships,” West Genesee head coach Joe Corley said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been more proud of a team for showing composure, but also mental toughness. To have the ability to get the job done when you got to get it done like we saw tonight, it was something special.”
Poll results: Who are the best Section III boys soccer players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best boys soccer players in Section III this fall. Thousands of votes were submitted, and the races were extremely close among the six leagues of Section III boys soccer.
Homer running back explodes for 385 yards, 5 TDs in Class B semifinal win over Camden
Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been a true workhorse for his team all year. The all-state wrestler had his number called 39 times for 385 yards and five touchdowns, as his second-seeded Trojans cruised to a 64-40 victory over Camden in Friday’s Class B semifinal matchup.
Fayetteville-Manlius senior’s 5 TDs lift his team to semifinal victory over New Hartford
Senior running back TJ Conley exploded for five total touchdowns in top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius’ Class A semifinal victory over fourth-seeded New Hartford at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. “TJ, he’s a special kid,” F-M head coach Dan Sullivan said. “When we block well for him it’s easy runs and when we don’t...
CBA, Cicero-North Syracuse will face off in Class AA football final
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Coming into Friday night’s playoff game against Utica Proctor, CBA football coach Casey Brown was concerned about his team’s ability to regain its momentum after a first-round bye. Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae and the team’s dynamic passing game quickly buried that worry.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Stony Brook
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-56 victory against Stony Brook on Monday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women vs. Stony Brook Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band takes third in national competition
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band elbowed its way toward the top of the sport’s heavyweights on Saturday night. The Northstars took third place in group IV at the US Bands Open Class National Championships at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Coming off its win at the New York State Field Band Conference show last weekend, Cicero-North Syracuse posted a mark of 94.0.
Axe: Two different views of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record
Syracuse, N.Y. — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what is one to make of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record following a loss to Pittsburgh that extended the Orange losing streak to three games?. One could find themselves in an argument with, well, themselves on how...
Fair leads Syracuse women past Stony Brook in basketball season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win in her hometown at her alma mater, Felisha Legette-Jack addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard to come into our house and take what belongs to us,” she said. “Let’s go Syracuse.”
CBA star quarterback misses second half with apparent injury; status for championship game unknown
The Christian Brothers Academy football team defeated Utica Proctor 42-8 in the Section III Class AA semifinals on Friday night, but in the win, there may have been a loss. Star quarterback Jordan Rae did not appear in the second half after throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
CBA football coach won’t discuss quarterback situation ahead of championship game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy quarterback Jordan Rae was spotted in a sling at the Section III Football Committee’s annual staging meeting on Monday morning. When asked about the quarterback, CBA coach Casey Brown said, “We’re not gonna talk about his medicals.”
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
