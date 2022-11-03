Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a historic move into the cannabis industry. On Friday, November 4, the music-media mogul announced his plans to buy operations from cannabis wholesaler Cresco Labs, Inc. and manufacturer Columbia Care Inc. for up to $185 million. According to the Wall Street Journal, Diddy’s company would pay $110 million in cash and $45 million in debt financing. The rest of the amount payable post-closing upon achievement of specific short-term, and market-based milestones. If approved by U.S. and state regulators in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois, Diddy would own the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the country.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO