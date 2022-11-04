Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Epic Game-Winning Drive Lifts St. Marys to D9 3A Title Game; Brookville Goes from 0-4 to Playing in D9 2A Title Contest
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its season on the line, St. Marys put together the drive of the year to beat Punxsutawney, 12-7, in the District 9 Class 3A semifinals at Mansell Stadium in DuBois. Trailing 7-6, the second-seeded Dutch (7-3) got the ball and their own 20-yard line with...
echo-pilot.com
Hunters find three bears weighing more than 700 pounds as rifle seasons soon get underway
While Pennsylvania hunters are gearing up for the start of rifle bear season, three black bears weighing more than 700 pounds and six bears exceeding 600 pounds have already been shot in the early seasons. “So far things have gone pretty well, people have had a fair amount of luck,”...
LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers. Amusement Today, a website […]
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz
As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
A Central Pa. group is among those preparing to challenge midterm election results
A recent political rally in Bloomsburg was a lot like any other this election season. Conservative activists and their followers had gathered to pump themselves up for the coming midterms. A stage adorned with patriotic decorations served as the focal point; six-foot-long banners plastered with words like “We the People,” “Freedom” and “Liberty” were tacked up.
thisislowermerion.com
How Dr. Oz Might Have Gotten Confused – There Is A Jersey Shore, PA
Dr. Oz has been unfairly taking a lot of ribbing recently because he seemed to suggest that Pennsylvania was on the Atlantic Coast, when in fact there actually is a place called Jersey Shore, PA. So there.
Cooler temperatures making sudden return to central Pa. after unusually warm weather
After several 70-plus days that almost called for air conditioning, the temperature is about to take a sudden drop into more typical November weather, forecasters said. Highs, which are expected to be in the low 70s again Monday, will drop into the upper 50s Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Taylor Swift announces additional tour stop in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — After announcing her tour including stops in Pennsylvania earlier this week, Taylor Swift on Friday announced a handful of additional performances for “The Eras Tour,” including another one in Philadelphia. Swift shared the update on Twitter on Nov. 4. She will now be...
echo-pilot.com
California will vote 'no' for online sports betting, latest polls show
Online sports betting behemoths FanDuel and DraftKings touted how their taxable profits would be used for fighting the homeless crisis in California if the state's Proposition 27 was approved. But their efforts are plunging toward defeat as Tuesday’s election approaches. Thirty states currently offer legalized sports betting — four...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]
Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
Where do Pennsylvania polls stand ahead of Election Day?
Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections
Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
