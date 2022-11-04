ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers. Amusement Today, a website […]
Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November. According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on […]
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
Candidate statement: Dr. Mehmet Oz

As a child, I grew up just a few miles south of Kennett Square. After graduating from medical and business school in Philadelphia, I operated on thousands of patients and invented a tool to fix heart valves that saves lives while cutting medical costs. Later, as a television host, I focused on empowering individuals to take control of their own health and pursue their dreams.
California will vote 'no' for online sports betting, latest polls show

Online sports betting behemoths FanDuel and DraftKings touted how their taxable profits would be used for fighting the homeless crisis in California if the state's Proposition 27 was approved. But their efforts are plunging toward defeat as Tuesday’s election approaches. Thirty states currently offer legalized sports betting — four...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank

According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal …. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash in York County. ‘Bootmobile’ takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. 'Bootmobile' takes over Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts 10th...
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections

Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
