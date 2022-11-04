ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Decrease in Danville population changes wards

By Chance Sticklen
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeFyi_0iy5wCaz00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville City Council has approved redistricting the wards.

This comes after a decline in population over the last ten years.

Warmer weather prompts lawn mowers to stay in use in Champaign

Between 2010 and 2020, the city lost about 4,000 people. Under the new war map, more than 3,000 residents will be changing wards.

There are seven wards, each highlighted in a different color. Mayor Ricky Willaims Jr. said the new changes reflect the current times.

“We had to do a little bit of adjusting of the wards,” Williams said. “For example, one ward had 1,300 more residents at this point than another ward, so we’re making adjustments so that we can be as close to the same number of people in each ward that way everyone has equal representation.”

Thief alters Champaign church’s check, stealing $8,000

Williams said there are no new wards, just switching the ward boundaries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 3

joseph elliott
3d ago

I don't believe the population decreased at all, I wud say increased with a lot of population census thrown in the trash rather then sent in, if u want a more accurate number, I wud suggest counting the public aid cases, this same article popped up yesterday n the reason was voting, why isn't that mentioned here?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Mahomet initiates ‘Operation Green Light’

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet announced on Monday that the Village Administration Building and Freedom Plaza will be illuminated green as part of Operation Green Light. This new initiative between the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers is to show support for veterans of all […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County Clerk shares voting rules

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2022 midterm elections. There are some rules you may have forgotten about, like leaving your candidate appeal at home. “They can’t wear anything that advertises who they are voting for,” Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said. “Sometimes we had some people come […]
WCIA

Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat

Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County changes process after lawsuit alleges ballot mishandling

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Clerk’s office is changing their ballot security policies in the aftermath of a lawsuit. A court case filed by Champaign County GOP Chairman and Champaign County board member Jim McGuire alleged that official ballots were mishandled by Champaign County Deputy Clerk Michelle Jett. Attached to the lawsuit were […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure

URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Urbana schools closed due to threat

Update 1:35 p.m. Urbana Police officials said they have completed a sweep of Urbana Middle and High Schools and found no active threats. Update 11:13 a.m. The Urbana Police Department released a statement at 10:30 a.m. elaborating on previously known information regarding a threat that resulted in Urbana Middle and High Schools being closed on […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service

If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Grain bin breaks in Rankin

RANKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — The side of a Cissna Park Co-op grain bin broke in Rankin on Monday, causing corn to visibly spill out of the bottom. Rankin Fire Department was on scene at the 100 block of Main St. for several hours. Power was turned off at the...
RANKIN, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve construction burglaries

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a string of recent burglaries at a construction storage site. Officials said on three occasions over the last two months, suspects broke into the storage site for Three Phase Line Construction at 904 North Walnut Street. Officers determined that the suspects […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Car strikes Danville Royal Donut, shop remains open

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post. Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to […]
DANVILLE, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Get to know local candidates

The News contacted candidates with a list of questions to learn about them and their stances on various issues. The same questions were sent to al candidates listed on the Coles County 2022 General Election specimen ballot for the county, county board, judicial, and appellate and circuit court judge races. These are summaries of the responses we received.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
CISCO, IL
WCIA

Grants available to support homeless services in Champaign, Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Nov. 4, grants will be available to support homeless services and affordable housing developments. The Cities of Champaign and Urbana and the Urbana HOME Consortium will publish the Housing and Homelessness Innovations (HHI) Consolidated Grant Application for agencies that support affordable housing development and homeless services in Champaign County. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy