ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most passing yards through 75 starts in only 71 starts

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume. With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense

Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

David Ojabo Won’t Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play

Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Bowser led the team with seven...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense

The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Centre Daily

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady’s ‘Tremendous’ Accomplishment

FOXBORO — Time heals all wounds, and Bill Belichick is in a place where he can pay tribute to his former quarterback as opposed to avoiding discussing a player who isn’t on the current roster. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to enhance his legacy, and...
overtimeheroics.net

Quarterback Rankings Heading Into Week 9

With week 9 coming up there will 6 teams on a bye week, so we must venture on and rank the mighty QBs that will play. Good quarterbacks lost weirdly, it must have been because of the SPOOKY Halloween season. Burrow lost, Rodgers lost, Brady lost, BOO! Imagine if I would’ve told you before the season that Jacoby Brissett has more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers?
Centre Daily

Bengals Release First-Year Defensive Tackle

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released DT Domenique Davis on Monday. A first-year NFL player from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Davis first signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He entered the league in 2020 and finished his stint in Cincinnati with three tackles...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat

View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

NFL Scouts Weigh in on Georgia Defensive Prospects

Kirk Cousins Was Not Out for Revenge | NFL Midseason: One Wish For Every Team | Three Deep: Buccaneers Rookie Tight End Emerges for Tom Brady | Ten Takeaways: Tyreek Hill Is Finally a ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Miami. The last few years, my Six From Saturday...
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints

Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy