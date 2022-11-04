Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray tosses 2 touchdowns in Cardinals' loss to Seahawks
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray completed 25-of-35 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Arizona Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. He also added 60 rushing yards. Arizona (3-6) started strong with Murray completing a 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, giving them a...
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL record for most passing yards through 75 starts in only 71 starts
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume. With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.
Centre Daily
The Weakest Link on the 49ers Defense
Until a few weeks ago, the 49ers defense had no weak links. It had 11 quality starters. Every player on the field was dangerous. And so the 49ers had the No. 1 defense in the league. Then Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL in Charlotte. The 49ers have suffered lots of...
Centre Daily
Ronnie Stanley Back to Being A Force For Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ronnie Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level at left tackle for the Ravens. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed...
Centre Daily
David Ojabo Won’t Make Debut for Ravens, Tyus Bowser Will Play
Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut for the Ravens on Monday night against the Saints. Bowser has been sidelined for the first eight weeks of the season after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Bowser led the team with seven...
Centre Daily
Discipline of Saints Defense Will Be Tested by Ravens Offense
The New Orleans Saints look to improve their record to 4-5 and notch their first back-to-back wins of 2022 when they host the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After struggling defensively over the previous month, the Saints flexed their muscle with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders last week.
Ravens — Saints Pregame Notes: Lamar Light Out in Prime Time
The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likes to shine when the lights come on.
Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson expected to make season debut
The Baltimore Ravens activated veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad, and he is expected to make his
Centre Daily
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady’s ‘Tremendous’ Accomplishment
FOXBORO — Time heals all wounds, and Bill Belichick is in a place where he can pay tribute to his former quarterback as opposed to avoiding discussing a player who isn’t on the current roster. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to enhance his legacy, and...
overtimeheroics.net
Quarterback Rankings Heading Into Week 9
With week 9 coming up there will 6 teams on a bye week, so we must venture on and rank the mighty QBs that will play. Good quarterbacks lost weirdly, it must have been because of the SPOOKY Halloween season. Burrow lost, Rodgers lost, Brady lost, BOO! Imagine if I would’ve told you before the season that Jacoby Brissett has more passing yards than Aaron Rodgers?
Centre Daily
Bengals Release First-Year Defensive Tackle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released DT Domenique Davis on Monday. A first-year NFL player from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Davis first signed with the Bengals as a free agent in July. He entered the league in 2020 and finished his stint in Cincinnati with three tackles...
Centre Daily
Bill Belichick Reacts to Tom Brady’s Latest Statistical Feat
View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse the 100,000 career passing yards mark on Sunday, adding to the historic list of achievements for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick appeared on...
Centre Daily
NFL Scouts Weigh in on Georgia Defensive Prospects
Kirk Cousins Was Not Out for Revenge | NFL Midseason: One Wish For Every Team | Three Deep: Buccaneers Rookie Tight End Emerges for Tom Brady | Ten Takeaways: Tyreek Hill Is Finally a ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Miami. The last few years, my Six From Saturday...
Centre Daily
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
Centre Daily
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Bears' Justin Fields Becomes Only NFL Player With Unique Stat Line
Fields becomes only NFL player with unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is the only NFL player to ever record three or more passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in a single game. Fields' stat line from Sunday's game against the Dolphins is mesmerizing.
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
