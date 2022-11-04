Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has added another NFL pace record to his resume. With 146 passing yards against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, Mahomes has surpassed Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (21,254 passing yards) for the most passing yards in NFL history by a quarterback in his first 75 career starts. The funny thing is though, Week 9 marks just the 71st career start for Mahomes. It’s not the first time that Mahomes has ousted Stafford in pace records this season or during his career for that matter.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO