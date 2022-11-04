Read full article on original website
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
See what Anderson Cooper found in his mom's things after her death
Anderson Cooper discusses how grieving his mother spurred the idea for the new CNN podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper."
Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers allegedly used a friend's email to communicate with journalists amid their relationship fallout
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers' contentious split in 2020 was widely publicized, but more is coming to light about why that may have been the case. As the recent Discovery+ docuseries "House of Hammer" has brought allegations of sexual abuse by Hammer back into the headlines, CNN has obtained emails and text messages that allegedly show that Chambers, a business owner and TV personality, used a friend's email account to contact media outlets about Hammer, both months before and after news of his extramarital affairs and the allegations of abuse by the actor, which he has denied, first became public. (Discovery+ and CNN share the same parent company.)
Jennifer Aniston opens up about failed IVF and says she has 'zero regrets'
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her failed attempts to get pregnant, saying she has "zero regrets" about a difficult period in her life. Speaking to journalist Danielle Pergament for an Allure magazine cover story, Aniston recounted how she had "gone through really hard sh*t" in her late 30s and 40s, but it made her the person she is today.
Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter. In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
