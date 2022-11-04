Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's Heart provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Related
opb.org
Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years
Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Income inequality in Oregon; Shakespeare Festival director gets support; salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks
Income inequality in Oregon reached a record during the pandemic. In 2020, income inequality broke state records, according to Oregon tax data. The median income of Oregonians fell and the top 1% of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%. Josh Lehner, an economist with the state, said preliminary data shows an even larger gap in 2021. But Lehner said income inequality may now be lessening, as the stock market cools and raises for the lowest earners outpace inflation. (Nathan Wilk/KLCC)
opb.org
On Election Day eve, Oregon’s turnout is more sluggish than past years
Oregonians are in no rush to vote this year, despite an election season that could profoundly reshape the state’s governance structure and representation in Congress. Whether the slow start means fewer people will actually vote this year than comparable cycles remains to be seen. This marks the first general election in which Oregonians have the ability to drop their ballot in the mail on Election Day and still see it count, thanks to a law passed in 2021.
opb.org
Portland officers fire weapons in incident that police say started with a vehicle fire
Portland police said a large emergency response in Southeast Portland Monday morning started when someone set a vehicle on fire. Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard with the Portland Police Bureau said a person started fighting with officers as they got to the scene near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. Officers fired shots at the man and he ran away, police said.
opb.org
In a first for him, Portland rapper Aminé takes stage at Oregon Symphony
Since releasing the hit 2016 single “Caroline,” Portland-born rapper Aminé has performed at Coachella, made political waves on “The Tonight Show,” earned a Grammy nomination and toured internationally. But he’s never performed at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. “I’ve done almost every venue in...
opb.org
Lobbying and lawsuits: How ShotSpotter convinced Portland to spend big on gunshot detection
Your browser does not support the audio element. In the months after a community-led police oversight group’s July recommendation that Portland adopt ShotSpotter, a controversial technology claiming it can pinpoint gunfire in a neighborhood using acoustic devices, several news stories about the technology led to widespread community criticism. On...
Comments / 0