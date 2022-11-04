ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fires beginning at Portland homeless camps double in three years

Nearly half of the fires in Portland in 2021 started near or at a homeless camp, with an average of six camp fires a day and the amount of total fires doubling over three years. Some of these fires spread to abandoned buildings, wooded areas and alleys, drawing growing concern from local residents and increasing the workload for Portland Fire & Rescue. These fires lead to people experiencing homelessness losing their homes and possessions. Natalie O’Neill is a freelance journalist based in Portland. She joins us to share how these fires are affecting the people living at these camps and the city itself.
Weekday Wrap: Income inequality in Oregon; Shakespeare Festival director gets support; salmon left to rot near Cascade Locks

Income inequality in Oregon reached a record during the pandemic. In 2020, income inequality broke state records, according to Oregon tax data. The median income of Oregonians fell and the top 1% of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%. Josh Lehner, an economist with the state, said preliminary data shows an even larger gap in 2021. But Lehner said income inequality may now be lessening, as the stock market cools and raises for the lowest earners outpace inflation. (Nathan Wilk/KLCC)
On Election Day eve, Oregon’s turnout is more sluggish than past years

Oregonians are in no rush to vote this year, despite an election season that could profoundly reshape the state’s governance structure and representation in Congress. Whether the slow start means fewer people will actually vote this year than comparable cycles remains to be seen. This marks the first general election in which Oregonians have the ability to drop their ballot in the mail on Election Day and still see it count, thanks to a law passed in 2021.
Portland officers fire weapons in incident that police say started with a vehicle fire

Portland police said a large emergency response in Southeast Portland Monday morning started when someone set a vehicle on fire. Lieutenant Nathan Sheppard with the Portland Police Bureau said a person started fighting with officers as they got to the scene near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. Officers fired shots at the man and he ran away, police said.
In a first for him, Portland rapper Aminé takes stage at Oregon Symphony

Since releasing the hit 2016 single “Caroline,” Portland-born rapper Aminé has performed at Coachella, made political waves on “The Tonight Show,” earned a Grammy nomination and toured internationally. But he’s never performed at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. “I’ve done almost every venue in...
