Dine and Dish: Senor Aji Peruvian Kitchen in northwest Fresno

Sizzling flames set up spectacular servings at Senor Aji Peruvian Kitchen in northwest Fresno.

"Our name is Senor Aji and it means 'Mr. Pepper' when you translate it," says owner Lilian Arizola.

It is a go-to spot for Action News Anchor Graciela Moreno.

"Peruvian food has really been known the last few years because of all the mix of cultures that we have," Arizola said.

Graciela's favorite dish is pollo saltado.

"Pollo saltado is a chicken breast stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, Peruvian soy sauce, mix it with fries and a side of white rice," Arizola said.

Jorge was working his magic in the kitchen for our taste of Peru.

Peruvian dishes are different and yet familiar because of the shared food traditions in the country.

The fish and shrimp dish ceviche is prepared three different ways, including with rocoto.

"It's really unique flavor because you have this expectation that it might taste like Mexican food because that's what we're accustomed to in this area," Moreno ssaid.

You can cool off with traditional beverages like Inca Kola or a sweet purple corn drink.

"We have the Pisco sour, which is the national Peruvian cocktail and it's made of Pisco, a Peruvian brandy," Arizola said. "It has lime juice, egg whites and simple syrup."

Senor Aji also has a food truck.