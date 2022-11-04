On July 15th of 1913, the Girard City Council was holding its regular meeting on a hot Summer afternoon. No one could have expected the event that would interrupt its business session that day. Mayor Marchant, the Socialist city leader, newspaper owner, and publisher received a telephone message at the Girard City Hall that a dead child had been found near his home. The meeting was adjourned and the mayor, along with other city officials, headed to the location of the reported dead body.

