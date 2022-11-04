Read full article on original website
17-year-old found shot to death in Augusta, suspect arrested
#UPDATE | November 7, 2022 (WJBF) – On November 6th,the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Grace for the murder of Ronald Haugabook that occurred on November 5th, at Number One Mobile Home Park on Deans Bridge Rd. Grace has been charged with Murder, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm During […]
WJCL
Grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon struck, killed by hit-and-run driver
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Above file video: Search for Quinton Simon now in its 4th week. Authorities are investigating after the grandfather of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon was struck by a car and killed. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning. On Thursday,...
Fatal crash in Brooklet on Sunday afternoon
Updated 11/7: Public safety agencies responded on Sunday, November 6, 2022 to a fatal two vehicle crash in Brooklet, Georgia. At 2:28 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Sheriff’s officers, Brooklet PD, Bulloch County Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP to a serious accident the the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Cromley road in the City of Brooklet. A large cotton hauling truck struck a Honda van at the intersection.
WRDW-TV
‘She has a family’: Bystander dies after deputy-involved chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed an innocent mother caught in the middle of a high-speed chase. The Georgia State Patrol says 30-year-old Willie Sturdivant was wanted in several states and drove off when deputies tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
WJCL
Authorities confirm woman killed in crash near Metter
METTER, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating following a deadly crash in Candler County Friday. According to GSP, 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor was killed after she lost control of the Ford Explorer she was driving while negotiating a curve on Ga Hwy-23 at Ollifftown Road just after 5 p.m.
Suspect in deadly police chase crash has felony warrants in several states
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that occurred from a suspect fleeing deputies along Gordon Highway.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
thecutoffnews.com
Dead child found near home of Girard’s Mayor Marchant
On July 15th of 1913, the Girard City Council was holding its regular meeting on a hot Summer afternoon. No one could have expected the event that would interrupt its business session that day. Mayor Marchant, the Socialist city leader, newspaper owner, and publisher received a telephone message at the Girard City Hall that a dead child had been found near his home. The meeting was adjourned and the mayor, along with other city officials, headed to the location of the reported dead body.
WRDW-TV
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after gunshots were fired during an altercation, Richmond County deputies said Thursday. The altercation was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Apple Valley. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals,...
