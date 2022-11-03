TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police. At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect, the target of an ongoing investigation, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect. Several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a Ford Fusion being driven by 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros on...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO