New Bedford, MA

CBS Boston

Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees State Police

TAUNTON - A woman was killed when her car was struck by a man who was being investigated by State Police. At about 2 p.m. in Middleboro Monday, members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a Toyota Highlander being driven by 34-year-old Hector Bannister-Sanchez of Medford. The suspect, the target of an ongoing investigation, allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed. State Police say members of the task force were in unmarked cruisers and did not chase the suspect. Several minutes later, Bannister-Sanchez's SUV crashed into a Ford Fusion being driven by 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros on...
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Juvenile arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

District attorney investigates Taunton’s first homicide of the year

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting that killed a 38-year-old Raynham man in Taunton, marking the first homicide in Taunton in 2022. The shooting happened at just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
TAUNTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield

A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
ABC6.com

Wanted fugitives arrested in Hopkinton after crashing stolen vehicle

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire for car jacking were arrested in Hopkinton on Friday. On Nov. 4 around 11 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south in Hopkinton. Investigators found that the car had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local police, Massachusetts State Police, Bristol County Sheriff’s Department make arrest on drug, gun, child endangerment charges

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit of Bristol County and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on Brock Avenue, New Bedford. During a search of the residence,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. The post Car crashes into house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE

