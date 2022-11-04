Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)
Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
WDW News Today
The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens in EPCOT After 8-Month Closure
The nursery module at The Seas With Nemo & Friends Pavilion in EPCOT has reopened after closing eight months ago in March 2022. Not much has actually changed inside the room, although some areas remain closed off for further refurbishment. Tanks have been replaced. This large tank near the windows...
WDW News Today
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park
With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
WDW News Today
NEW ‘World of Color’ MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
MagicBand+ debuted at Disneyland Resort last month, and today we found a new “World of Color” themed design!. This colorful World of Color band is now available at Disneyland Resort!. The band itself has the World of Color logo on one side, with the Disney California Adventure logo...
WDW News Today
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
WDW News Today
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
WDW News Today
Work Continues on the TRON Lightcycle Run Pathways in Tomorrowland
We recently took a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to what’s been happening over at the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction. On our last trip, we saw workers putting a yellow protective wrap around these curving barriers. It appears it was a type of vapor barrier used to protect the concrete slab from moisture intrusion. That wrap now appears to be covered with a fresh layer of concrete.
WDW News Today
Painting and Entrance Construction Continue on Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction at Universal Studios Florida
Work continues on the building that previously housed Shrek 4-D. It’s rumored that a “Minions” Villain-Con attraction will replace Shrek 4-D, and so far construction supports the rumor. It looks like the building is being renamed. The wall above the Transformers meet-and-greet now reads “Stage 40.”
WDW News Today
Disneyland & Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Access to Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Lenses Over Holiday Season
This holiday season, Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as retirees, will receive complimentary access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a relatively new feature on the My Disney Experience app. The feature is available through mobile devices. Complimentary access will be available now through...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk
Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
WDW News Today
Festival of Holidays 2022 Pins Arrive at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Merry Christmas! Hanukkah sameach! Habari gani! Whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year, we can all agree that Disney California Adventure is a pretty great place to gather and enjoy the spirit of the season together. And as part of the annual Festival of Holidays, you can pick up some special pins now at the park to commemorate!
WDW News Today
Half of Thunder Falls Terrace Closed Due to Leak at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Half of the Thunder Falls Terrace dining room in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed off due to a leaky roof. Black curtains and plants block access to some of the dining area. The leaky roof is apparently due to Hurricane Ian a month ago. For more information...
WDW News Today
Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. At this time, Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane and make landfall between this Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Broken Lamppost Restored at Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We reported yesterday that a lamppost broke and fell in the way of guests inside the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The incident was reported by Brynn Walter-Schreader on a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. No one was injured, thankfully, from the broken glass or falling post.
WDW News Today
Classic Monsters Bone Chillin’ Stand Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida
Bone Chillin’, the last remnant of the Universal Studios Classic Monsters Café, is now permanently closed. The restaurant closed in May, but Bone Chillin’ remained operational outside the construction walls. The drink stand featured Frankenstein, the Wolfman, and the Creature From the Black Lagoon spinning on top.
WDW News Today
Painting Begins on Marvel Super Hero Island Façades at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
After construction walls went up months ago, we’re finally seeing progress behind them on Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Cherry pickers were parked in front of the giant Electro flat during our most recent visit. Some elements of the façade have been removed around...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Green Army Men Return to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Green Army Men have returned to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. They had been absent since the parks closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests could see them march in the Pixar Motorcade. Performances are scheduled daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Series Now Available at Walt Disney World
All aboard! The Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad series has pulled into Walt Disney World. This time around, Mickey is finding his inspiration from the wildest ride in the wilderness! We found this collection at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom and also at Mickey’s of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
New Transformers Medallions Machine Installed at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Transformers fans can collect new medallion coins from a machine in the Supply Vault next to Transformers: The Ride 3D at Universal Studios Florida. The collectible medallions are $5 each, or guests can get all four designs...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Plans To Protest Over Low Wages
After making little progress in negotiations with Disney, the Services Trade Council Union is planning a public protest, over low wages, for Cast Members on November 30. As stated in a Local 737 Facebook group, “Yesterday and today we made very little progress in our negotiations with Disney. We continued to emphasize that a $1 raise in 2022 does not help workers live during historic inflation. When a company tells us “No,” we don’t back down. So all 6 Unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. We are planning a large protest on Wednesday, November 30.”
Comments / 0