PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/31/22 (Halloween at Walt Disney World, New Sign Added to Kona Cafe, Princess Pins, & More)

Good morning from a very spooky Magic Kingdom! We’re on our way around the park to see what we can find haunting about!. We started our day at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort where we saw some new props added to the exterior of Kona Cafe. It’s official return is tomorrow, November 1, but it has already soft-opened to the public for walk-ups.
The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens in EPCOT After 8-Month Closure

The nursery module at The Seas With Nemo & Friends Pavilion in EPCOT has reopened after closing eight months ago in March 2022. Not much has actually changed inside the room, although some areas remain closed off for further refurbishment. Tanks have been replaced. This large tank near the windows...
New Park Maps Featuring MagicBand+ Arrive at Disneyland Park

With the recent debut of MagicBand+ at Disneyland Resort, new park maps have now arrived that showcase the MagicBand+ product experience. One of the inside flaps of the map folds out to reveal details of the MagicBand+ product and experience. The space where MagicBand+ is now listed was previously filled...
NEW ‘World of Color’ MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland

MagicBand+ debuted at Disneyland Resort last month, and today we found a new “World of Color” themed design!. This colorful World of Color band is now available at Disneyland Resort!. The band itself has the World of Color logo on one side, with the Disney California Adventure logo...
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon to Walt Disney World and Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney announced on Instagram that a new musical popcorn tin (rather than a plastic bucket) will be available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort later this month. The tin is red with green holly and gold...
New Musical Popcorn Tin Coming Soon, Lamppost Breaks and Falls in Front of Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Seas Pavilion Nursery Reopens, and More: Daily Recap (11/6/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Work Continues on the TRON Lightcycle Run Pathways in Tomorrowland

We recently took a ride on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover to what’s been happening over at the TRON Lightcycle Run attraction. On our last trip, we saw workers putting a yellow protective wrap around these curving barriers. It appears it was a type of vapor barrier used to protect the concrete slab from moisture intrusion. That wrap now appears to be covered with a fresh layer of concrete.
Construction Continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape and Throughout CityWalk

Universal is sprucing up various areas of Universal CityWalk Orlando while construction continues on Universal’s Great Movie Escape. Construction walls surround an outdoor section of The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The walls are likely blocking a basic refurbishment. We noticed caution tape outside CityWalk’s Rising Karaoke Star. The...
Festival of Holidays 2022 Pins Arrive at Disney California Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Merry Christmas! Hanukkah sameach! Habari gani! Whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year, we can all agree that Disney California Adventure is a pretty great place to gather and enjoy the spirit of the season together. And as part of the annual Festival of Holidays, you can pick up some special pins now at the park to commemorate!
UPDATE: Broken Lamppost Restored at Entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

We reported yesterday that a lamppost broke and fell in the way of guests inside the entrance to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The incident was reported by Brynn Walter-Schreader on a Facebook group for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. No one was injured, thankfully, from the broken glass or falling post.
New Transformers Medallions Machine Installed at Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Transformers fans can collect new medallion coins from a machine in the Supply Vault next to Transformers: The Ride 3D at Universal Studios Florida. The collectible medallions are $5 each, or guests can get all four designs...
Walt Disney World Cast Member Union Plans To Protest Over Low Wages

After making little progress in negotiations with Disney, the Services Trade Council Union is planning a public protest, over low wages, for Cast Members on November 30. As stated in a Local 737 Facebook group, “Yesterday and today we made very little progress in our negotiations with Disney. We continued to emphasize that a $1 raise in 2022 does not help workers live during historic inflation. When a company tells us “No,” we don’t back down. So all 6 Unions decided that it is time to take our message to the public. We are planning a large protest on Wednesday, November 30.”

