Deadline

Paul Pelosi, Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attacked At San Francisco Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted early on Friday morning during a break-in at their San Francisco home, her office said. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” her spokesman said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.  Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Fox News’ Jesse Watters “Aiding And Abetting” Vitriol That Led To Pelosi Attack, Says Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett over the weekend and offered his candid assessment of the factors behind this week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left him in the hospital after being assaulted with a hammer at their San Francisco home. Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He "Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage" Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack Related Story Nancy Pelosi "Heartbroken And Traumatized" Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Brutal Attack “I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Boosting Levin in Oceanside, Biden Declares: ‘We’re Gonna Free Iran’

President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to “free” Iran, and said demonstrators working against the country’s government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. “Don’t worry — we’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon,” Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in Oceanside as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding banners supporting Iranian protesters.
OCEANSIDE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
WKRN News 2

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday.  “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.   “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
ARIZONA STATE

