Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
How Nancy Pelosi went from San Francisco housewife to the most powerful woman in US politics
Nancy Pelosi, a former housewife, made history as the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at her life, family, and success.
Paul Pelosi, Husband Of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attacked At San Francisco Home
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted early on Friday morning during a break-in at their San Francisco home, her office said. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” her spokesman said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco
Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
Pelosi May Resign From Congress
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to step down from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in next week’s elections, according to Politico.
Joke about Joe Biden leads to extremely awkward moment at Gavin Newsom-Brian Dahle debate
California gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and Brian Dahle squared off in their one-and-only debate of the election cycle Sunday, and for the most part, there was nothing unexpected. Dahle made several jokes about Newsom's presidential aspirations, Newsom put Dahle on blast for his opposition to expanding abortion rights via Proposition...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Gov. Newsom Revises Political Stunt As Californians Are Left Paying The Bill
Governor Gavin Newsom’s call for a special legislative session on December 5 to impose “windfall taxes” on oil companies is nothing but a political stunt and politics at its worst. If Newsom thinks there is price-gouging, then he should call the session for next week, not after...
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Fox News’ Jesse Watters “Aiding And Abetting” Vitriol That Led To Pelosi Attack, Says Gavin Newsom
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett over the weekend and offered his candid assessment of the factors behind this week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left him in the hospital after being assaulted with a hammer at their San Francisco home. Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He "Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage" Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack Related Story Nancy Pelosi "Heartbroken And Traumatized" Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Brutal Attack “I’ve...
Jerry Brown weighs in on Gavin Newsom's suspected presidential ambitions
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown addressed speculation that Gavin Newsom may be eyeing a presidential run.
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Boosting Levin in Oceanside, Biden Declares: ‘We’re Gonna Free Iran’
President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to “free” Iran, and said demonstrators working against the country’s government would soon succeed in freeing themselves. “Don’t worry — we’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon,” Biden said during a wide-ranging campaign speech in Oceanside as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside holding banners supporting Iranian protesters.
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Watch live: Biden participates in a rally for California Rep. Levin
President Biden will appear Thursday evening at a rally for Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), who is vying with Brian Maryott (R) in a competitive district spanning parts of Orange and San Diego counties. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour. “Nancy Pelosi — well, […]
WATCH: Jesse Watters claps back after Newsom blames him for Pelosi attack
Jesse Watters fired back Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) suggested the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) elderly husband was partially inspired by the Fox News host's criticisms.
How a secret meeting put Hakeem Jeffries on track to replace Pelosi
Behind the scenes, House Democrats battle to anoint their next generation of leaders.
