Days after its rout of Jacksonville 71-44, Duke welcomes USC Upstate to Durham Friday night. The Blue Zone takes a look at a Blue Devil and a Spartan to watch in the matchup:. One can argue that as the captain and point guard of a young team, Jeremy Roach is always an x-factor—Duke goes as he goes, and if the junior has an off night, the Blue Devils could find themselves in trouble. Following a magical tournament run where Roach looked like a completely new player, hopes for the Leesburg, Va., native were elevated entering this season. Though Roach lived up to these expectations in the season opener—he posted 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Duke’s 71-44 victory against Jacksonville—he will look to show two qualities against USC Upstate and beyond: consistency and maturity.

DURHAM, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO