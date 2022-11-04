ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

X-factor: Duke men's basketball needs Jeremy Roach's leadership to overcome USC Upstate

Days after its rout of Jacksonville 71-44, Duke welcomes USC Upstate to Durham Friday night. The Blue Zone takes a look at a Blue Devil and a Spartan to watch in the matchup:. One can argue that as the captain and point guard of a young team, Jeremy Roach is always an x-factor—Duke goes as he goes, and if the junior has an off night, the Blue Devils could find themselves in trouble. Following a magical tournament run where Roach looked like a completely new player, hopes for the Leesburg, Va., native were elevated entering this season. Though Roach lived up to these expectations in the season opener—he posted 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Duke’s 71-44 victory against Jacksonville—he will look to show two qualities against USC Upstate and beyond: consistency and maturity.
Chronicle

Duke men's soccer's Stroud, Hamill, Mohammed and Acito collect top ACC awards

It has been a historic season for the Blue Devils, and four of their stars just made history of their own. The quartet of Peter Stroud, Eliot Hamill, Shakur Mohammed and Kamran Acito have each collected top ACC annual awards, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Stroud won ACC Midfielder of the Year, Hamill was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, Mohammed became the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Acito the ACC Freshman of the Year.
Chronicle

Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
Chronicle

Scenes from Election Day in Durham

It's Election Day. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. but there's still hours to go until the votes are counted and results are called. Make sure to follow along as The Chronicle's reporters speak with voters, poll workers and volunteers in Durham, students on campus and more. 7 p.m., George Watts...
Chronicle

Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention

On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
