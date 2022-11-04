Read full article on original website
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
X-factor: Duke men's basketball needs Jeremy Roach's leadership to overcome USC Upstate
Days after its rout of Jacksonville 71-44, Duke welcomes USC Upstate to Durham Friday night. The Blue Zone takes a look at a Blue Devil and a Spartan to watch in the matchup:. One can argue that as the captain and point guard of a young team, Jeremy Roach is always an x-factor—Duke goes as he goes, and if the junior has an off night, the Blue Devils could find themselves in trouble. Following a magical tournament run where Roach looked like a completely new player, hopes for the Leesburg, Va., native were elevated entering this season. Though Roach lived up to these expectations in the season opener—he posted 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in Duke’s 71-44 victory against Jacksonville—he will look to show two qualities against USC Upstate and beyond: consistency and maturity.
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer's Stroud, Hamill, Mohammed and Acito collect top ACC awards
It has been a historic season for the Blue Devils, and four of their stars just made history of their own. The quartet of Peter Stroud, Eliot Hamill, Shakur Mohammed and Kamran Acito have each collected top ACC annual awards, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Stroud won ACC Midfielder of the Year, Hamill was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, Mohammed became the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Acito the ACC Freshman of the Year.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball wins but struggles to find consistency, discipline against North Carolina A&T
To really count success for a program like Duke’s, the quality of play must live up to its high expectations. In Monday’s season-opener against North Carolina A&T, Duke played a solid first half before winning 77-57 despite its record-setting fouling performance. “I'm just kind of taking the non-conference...
Chronicle
'Whatever it takes to win': In No. 7 Duke men’s basketball’s win against Jacksonville, veterans prove indispensable
In many ways, head coach Jon Scheyer’s inaugural season can be described with one word: young. From his youthful coaching staff to his seven freshman recruits to the nascent crop of Cameron Crazies that will only ever see Scheyer man the sidelines, this season is all about the new, the inexperienced and the unproven.
Chronicle
OPENING DAY: Duke men's basketball routs Jacksonville in home opener of Scheyer's first season as head coach
It was a night of ‘firsts’ in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The first men’s basketball game of the season. The first game for the many freshmen that packed the student section. The first collegiate points scored for four rookie Blue Devils. And of course, the first win in the Jon Scheyer era.
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
Chronicle
Scenes from Election Day in Durham
It's Election Day. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. but there's still hours to go until the votes are counted and results are called. Make sure to follow along as The Chronicle's reporters speak with voters, poll workers and volunteers in Durham, students on campus and more. 7 p.m., George Watts...
Chronicle
Durham’s new Tex-Mex restaurant Mezcalito deserves your appetite’s attention
On Instagram, peruse @mezcaltionc. You notice your eyes opening wide and your stomach growling in excitement. A colony of colorful tacos. Vibrant supersized margaritas. Smiling faces. In an age of digital representation, Mezcalito, the highly anticipated new Durham eatery, is distinguishable. Commanding this profile is Favian Miranda, an owner and general manager of the fifth location in the Mezcalito group. In downtown Durham, on an upcoming Ramseur Street already home to the steadfast Ponysaurus Brewing Co. and the exciting new Krill Restaurant, I sat down with Miranda to chat about authenticity, ambiance, and more.
