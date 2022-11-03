Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
bravotv.com
You Won’t Believe Which Southern Charm Cast Member Was Hanging at Schwartz & Sandy’s
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers recently headed west to her “old stomping grounds” in Southern California, but quickly lost her sense of direction. “Lived here 2.5 years and still don’t know which way is up,” she joked in the caption of an Instagram Stories photo of a palm tree–lined street.
bravotv.com
These Are the Kinds of Texts Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Send Each Other
The Summer House cast member revealed the adorable way he’s “getting to know” the RHOP ’Wife. Things are heating up between Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby. After the RHOP cast member revealed her attraction to Luke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair met shortly afterward at BravoCon 2022 in New York City and had a “really fun time.”
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider Just Shared a Major Update on Evan’s Career: “It’s Official”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider is here with some big news about her husband, Evan Goldschneider. She took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal that Evan has a new gig, and we have all the details. “It’s official!! Evan’s a professor!!” she shared, also...
bravotv.com
Craig & Paige Show a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Winter House Bedroom
Season 1 of Winter House kicked off with a heated debate about who would stay in the primary bedroom. So when the housemates returned to their Vermont vacation home on the show’s Season 2 premiere, Craig Conover offered Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula money to ensure he and Paige DeSorbo could stay in the room with no issues. So, what’s so special about the sought-after room? Allow Paige and Craig to show you in the video above.
bravotv.com
Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna Confirms She Is Officially Married
The Family Karma cast member shared some exciting news about her personal life ahead of the Season 3 premiere. During an appearance alongside Brian Benni on New York Live on November 3, the Family Karma cast member confirmed that she had been “married [for] three weeks.”. Since she started...
bravotv.com
Brian Benni Is Single and Ready to Mingle on the Family Karma Season 3 Premiere
On the Family Karma Season 3 premiere, Brian’s parents share why Vishal’s wedding is the perfect place to meet someone. Family Karma is officially back, and based on a preview of the November 6 premiere, Season 3 will start off with a bang. When Season 3 begins, Vishal...
bravotv.com
Kyle Has Entered the Chat Regarding the Amanda and Lindsay Fan Drama
Kyle is “trying to get to the bottom of [the] rumor mill” regarding his wife’s shady comments about Lindsay. On the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House’s Amanda Batula said that Lindsay Hubbard “can be” the rudest to fans.
bravotv.com
Ciara Miller’s NYC Apartment Is Holiday-Ready with a Very “Cute” Christmas Tree
The Winter House cast member is decking her halls and getting into the holiday spirit. Ciara Miller recently enjoyed a fun-filled Halloween weekend, but once the spooky festivities concluded, the Winter House cast member wasted no time getting ready for the winter holiday season. On November 2, Ciara showed in...
Comments / 0