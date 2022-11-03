ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Shocks Andy Cohen with This Comment on Teresa Giudice’s Marriage

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on the air for more than 13 years, so it’s safe to say that Andy Cohen has seen his fair share of shade, surprises, and shockers. However, even Andy was taken aback by one of Joe Gorga’s latest comments about Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ marriage.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
bravotv.com

These Are the Kinds of Texts Luke Gulbranson and Ashley Darby Send Each Other

The Summer House cast member revealed the adorable way he’s “getting to know” the RHOP ’Wife. Things are heating up between Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby. After the RHOP cast member revealed her attraction to Luke on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the pair met shortly afterward at BravoCon 2022 in New York City and had a “really fun time.”
MARYLAND STATE
bravotv.com

Craig & Paige Show a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Winter House Bedroom

Season 1 of Winter House kicked off with a heated debate about who would stay in the primary bedroom. So when the housemates returned to their Vermont vacation home on the show’s Season 2 premiere, Craig Conover offered Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula money to ensure he and Paige DeSorbo could stay in the room with no issues. So, what’s so special about the sought-after room? Allow Paige and Craig to show you in the video above.
VERMONT STATE
bravotv.com

Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna Confirms She Is Officially Married

The Family Karma cast member shared some exciting news about her personal life ahead of the Season 3 premiere. During an appearance alongside Brian Benni on New York Live on November 3, the Family Karma cast member confirmed that she had been “married [for] three weeks.”. Since she started...
NEW YORK STATE
bravotv.com

Kyle Has Entered the Chat Regarding the Amanda and Lindsay Fan Drama

Kyle is “trying to get to the bottom of [the] rumor mill” regarding his wife’s shady comments about Lindsay. On the October 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Summer House’s Amanda Batula said that Lindsay Hubbard “can be” the rudest to fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy