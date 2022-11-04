There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.

DURHAM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO