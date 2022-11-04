ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Top-seeded Blue Devils’ undefeated season shattered in ACC men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal

“To fall on one’s sword,” means to face the consequences of a situation you created. In many ways, Duke’s performance in the ACC quarterfinals reflected that adage. Sunday evening at Koskinen Stadium, a Blue Devil team that earned its top seed via an impenetrable defense met a Clemson team that earned a national championship a year ago via an unwavering offensive attack. After 90 minutes of grueling, combative soccer, both teams had their flaws revealed and strewn up for the world to see, but in the end the Tigers proved they could power through anything, defeating previously undefeated Duke 2-0 and ending its dreams of an ACC championship.
DURHAM, NC
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
'It's about us': In 'monumental' win at Boston College, Duke football's unlikely turnaround reaches new milestone

In many ways, it was just like any other win. As Duke capped off its transformation into a bowl-eligible program Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a 38-31 win against Boston College that was a great deal more commanding than the final score suggests, there were no game-saving heroics, nor was there a need for a second-half comeback by the visiting Blue Devils. After taking control early, Duke did what good teams do by holding the Eagles at an arm’s length the rest of the way.
5 things for Duke men's basketball's season opener against Jacksonville

The Blue Devils officially begin their quest for their sixth national championship Monday against Jacksonville. In order to reach lofty expectations, Duke must start its season on the right foot. Here are five things to know ahead of Duke’s season opener. Freshmen in the spotlight. Duke’s No. 1-ranked freshman...
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Jacksonville

Duke (-18.5) vs. Jacksonville. Monday’s season opener has the odds heavily tipped toward the Blue Devils' favor as Jon Scheyer officially opens his head coaching career against the Jacksonville Dolphins. Duke showed out in its preseason finale against Fayetteville State Friday, completing an 82-45 rout with plenty of talent on display. Expectations are riding high in the first regular season contest not featuring former head coach Mike Krzyzewski, though Scheyer has crafted a team containing a potentially lethal blend of star freshmen and experienced talent to pull off another blowout win.
Beck wins singles consolation draw at ITA National Fall Championships for Duke women's tennis

The Tobacco Road rivalry traveled to San Diego this weekend for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championships. Duke senior Chloe Beck defeated North Carolina’s Anika Yarlagadda in straight sets (6-1, 6-3) Sunday in the consolation championship. Beck was dominant in the tournament, advancing to the finals after defeating No. 2-seed Sarah Hamner of South Carolina in another straight-set 6-2, 7-6 victory Saturday.
Point: Duke women's basketball will exceed expectations

Before Duke begins its season Monday, our Dom Fenoglio and Martin Heintzelman debate Duke's prospects for the upcoming season. Read Martin's counterpoint to Dom's sunny outlook here. If you have ever heard Duke head coach Kara Lawson speak, chances are you walked away inspired. A hallmark of great coaches, Lawson...
Duke fencing 2022-23 season preview

As the Blue Devils return to action in the coming weeks, one thing is likely on their minds for the 2022-23 season: redemption. After winning the ACC title in 2021 and earning 11 individual titles at the tournament to set a program record, Duke fell short of expectations in its last campaign despite an impressive regular season. Losing out to national champion Notre Dame in its efforts for a back-to-back championship, both the men’s and women’s sides will look to rebound and restore their ACC supremacy.
Duke women's soccer shows it can compete with anybody in shootout defeat to North Carolina at ACC tournament

Along with the bright lights shining down on WakeMed Soccer Park Thursday night were the cries and yells illuminating yet another Duke-North Carolina game. As the fifth-seeded Blue Devils competed with the first-seeded Tar Heels in the ACC tournament semifinal, there was an ever-growing crowd that increased to more than 2,800 fans by the final whistle. Among the lively atmosphere were two high-energy teams displaying a cinematic performance on the field, both sides proving they were worthy of a ticket to the conference championship game.
Previewing every player on Duke women's basketball's 2022-23 roster

Duke women's basketball tips off its season Monday, and the Blue Zone is here with all of our player previews for the 2022-23 roster. See the links below to learn about each Blue Devil's strengths:. Guard Bo Shaffer. Guard Emma Schmidt. Guard Jiselle Havas. Guard Lee Volker. Forward Imani Lewis.
The Chronicle's 2022 election preview

The 2022 election is almost here, and many have already cast their ballot. According to the United States Election Project, just over 40 million voters have already cast their ballots, early or by-mail. The number of early votes cast surpassed the 2018 early vote turnout numbers. Voters still have one...
DURHAM, NC

