Doc Johnson
4d ago
they will never know the whole story...n why ain't the wife arrested for deleting pics n stuff off his phonethey caught her doing... nothing said about her...wtf...the system is sad ppl..these are kids ...if I was the kids parents...I would be going off the wall on the police n detectives...
WISH-TV
DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on Delphi suspect’s constitutional rights
DELPHI, Ind. — When troopers at the Indiana State Police post in Lafayette slapped handcuffs on Richard Allen and told him he was under arrest for the killings of two girls abducted from the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi in February of 2017, the clock started ticking on the Carroll County man’s constitutional rights of presumed innocence.
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
indypolitics.org
More Possible Trouble for Morales?
The possibility of Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales committing voter fraud has apparently gotten the attention of Indiana State Police. Indy Star Columnist James Briggs wrote a column on Morales voting in Plainfield in 2018 when he was a candidate for Congress in the 4th Congressional District, although he took a homestead deduction for the home he owned in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Delphi community still hungry for answers after arrest, court case chaos
Television crews descended on the small town at the beginning of the week as Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Richard Allen.
newsnationnow.com
Delphi murder suspect turned over to state custody
(NewsNation) — Judge Benjamin Diener of the Circuit Court of Carroll County in Indiana announced this week that he would be recusing himself from the case involving Richard Allen, who was recently arrested in connection with the 2017 murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was...
Connersville felon uses hidden rooms to evade police during warrant service
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Hidden rooms. Chemical weapons. A felon on the run. That was a part of the scene in Connersville on Saturday as police attempted to serve a felony warrant to a man that evaded their capture. Officers with the Connersville Police Dept. were sent to the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue around 7:45 […]
WISH-TV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for 2018 robbery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for a 2018 robbery. Richard Hambrick is wanted on a robbery warrant issued on May 13, 2018. According to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Hambrick is six feet and 180 pounds....
2 arrested on OWI charges Friday
A Purdue student was arrested early Friday morning after a Purdue Police officer allegedly caught him driving about 50mph down Northwestern Avenue. Anthony Anderson, 22, was pulled over near the corner of Sagamore Parkway and Yeager Road about 1:15 a.m., PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. He reportedly told police that he had a few drinks earlier the previous day. He failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
WNDU
Family of Brelynna Felix celebrates her life
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A family is asking for the maximum sentence a year after one of their own is killed in a hit-and-run. 27-year-old Gage Martin Rogers first told police he thought he hit a deer in Akron, Ind., in November 2021. He actually hit and injured 15-year-old Isaiah...
Allen County judge to step in for recused judge on Delphi case
The Indiana Supreme Court appointed Special Judge Fran Gull on Thursday in the case against the alleged Delphi killer after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself earlier in the day. Richard Allen, 50, was charged Oct. 28 with two counts of murder for the 2017 Delphi killings of...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
WISH-TV
Docs: Indy man shoots, kills ex-wife’s new husband outside church
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband during a Saturday funeral on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested Saturday afternoon for the murder of 42-year-old Alan Turman, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
