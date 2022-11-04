Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
'Coach P' leads WVU for 1st time in regular season Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A hungry West Virginia women's basketball team enters a new era on Wednesday when Dawn Plitzuweit takes over for long-time coach Mike Carey and debuts her 2022-23 team against South Carolina-Upstate. Game time is 7 p.m. at the Coliseum and it is Military Appreciation...
WVNews
Harrell's history with OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If West Virginia is going to have a chance to beat Oklahoma at noon on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, it is going to have to get quarterback JT Daniels back on his game after the worst game of his career and his third below-par performance.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 11/8/22
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown looks back on the Mountaineers' disappointing performance at Iowa State and ahead to this coming Saturday's meeting with Oklahoma. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in...
WVNews
East Fairmont's Blauvelt picks Fairmont State for acro and tumbling
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brenna Blauvelt is embracing the opportunity to compete in her home town at the Division I level. The East Fairmont senior, in front of teammates and family, signed her letter-of-intent at The Hive to join the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling team.
WVNews
Bee to Bison: East Fairmont's Cochran selects Bethany
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont’s Morgan Cochran felt very comfortable on her visit to Bethany College. “I like the environment. I like the coaches. I like the players, they were so nice. I felt like once I walked in there, I liked it. It was just a beautiful place,” Cochran said. “They do a lot of stuff as a team. I’m big on family, so I think it was a great pick.”
WVNews
Fairmont State 'felt like home' for Bridgeport's Wilkinson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — When Bridgeport senior Lexi Wilkinson was considering her options to compete in college acrobatics and tumbling, one place stood out. “I went on a visit to Fairmont and I also went visited other schools,” Wilkinson said. “Fairmont felt more like home. When I went on the campus tour and I went to practice, it just felt like the right place to be. It was pretty easy.”
WVNews
Philip Barbour cruises past Winfield to advance to semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is a step closer to defending its state title. Mackenna Halfin had 10 digs, eight kills and five blocks and Madison Weese had a double-double with 15 assists and served 11 points with two aces in the Colts’ 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 victory over Winfield in the Class AA quarterfinals of the 2022 WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
WVNews
Frostburg hoops signing marks day of milestones for Toland
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — This Wednesday was probably a day Olivia Toland will remember for a while. In a ceremony at her school library, the North Marion girls basketball standout signed to play Division II college ball at Frostburg State University — but not before her teammates, friends and family sang her a happy birthday. Toland’s official signing fell on the same day she turned 18.
WVNews
Sports Briefs
INSTITUTE — The Fairmont State soccer team moves on to the Mountain East Conference finals after a 1-0 win over No. 22 nationally ranked West Virginia State University. The game came down to a goal by Lesbia Alejandra Puerto Sorto with 13 seconds left in the game. This improved the Falcons’ season to 12-3-4. The match was back and forth for 90 minutes. Fairmont State put 13 shots up, with 9 being on goal. West Virginia State gave the Fairmont defense a test with 20 shots, but with only 2 being on goal. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kennedy made 2 saves on the night.
WVNews
Traffic patterns in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, to be altered for Veterans Day parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday for the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will span High Street and disperse below the Monongalia County Magistrate building.
WVNews
Monongalia County Commission contributes to major Westover, West Virginia, road project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Westover’s Holland Avenue project is $125,000 closer to fruition after Monongalia County commissioners unanimously voted to contribute that amount. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said, “We’ve discussed this and find this to be a very important project. Anyone that's gone across Holland Avenue realizes the...
WVNews
Sandra McBride
KEYSER, W.Va. — Sandra Kaye McBride, 77, of Knobley Road, Keyser, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa. Born on Feb. 13, 1945, in Keyser, she was a daughter of the late Fred C. and Ruth M. (Courtney) Sisler.
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 2 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been two additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The DHHRs confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County and an 85-year old male from Grant County.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, prepares for election canvassing
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After working diligently through a laborious Election Day, the Marion County Clerk's office has now shifted its focus to wrapping everything up and preparing for election canvassing on Monday. In all, 16,240 Marion County residents voted in the 2022 general election, 44.6% of the...
WVNews
Crews extinguishing brush fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews responded to a fire on Mount Clare Road near Clarksburg that began as a camper was engulfed Wednesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. There were no injuries reported as a result, but the fire spread across the property into a brush fire.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission last week on the agency’s projects, including comprehensive work done with drones and the continuation of the department’s successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire...
WVNews
Anna May Lister
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna May Lister, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. She was born in Clarksburg on November 2, 1935, a daughter of the late James and Ruth Moore Webb.
WVNews
Keyser Fire.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department have recently …
