ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Advisory board approves recommendation for city funding for Gideon's Army

By Phil Williams
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lovui_0iy5t2ol00

An advisory group formally voted Thursday night to move ahead with its recommendation to give city funding to the controversial non-violence group Gideon's Army, along with a second nonprofit.

That came despite complaints the selection process was seriously flawed.

The advisory board appointed by Mayor John Cooper voted to send the recommendation to the Metro Council to divide $1.5 million between Gideon's Army and the group Why We Can't Wait.

The groups would run two separate two-year pilot projects looking at ways to interrupt violence in North Nashville.

But, during the months-long process, the advisory board never questioned Gideon's Army about what our NewsChannel 5 investigation uncovered, including the involvement of its own people in acts of violence in North Nashville.

Nor did the advisory board address the fact that the group's head was recently banned from a North Nashville high school after allegedly going on a profanity-laced tirade and destroying a photo that was on the office wall.

In a recent email, advisory board member, Tom Turner of the Nashville Downtown Partnership, questioned whether that incident should affect their decision.

"How can we in good conscience send a message in support of funding to the Metro Council?" Turner asked.

Turner, however, was not present for Thursday night's meeting.

Tene Franklin, who chairs the Metro Board of Health, called the selection process "wonky" and suggested taking a little more time to consider all the ramifications.

The health department would oversee the two pilot projects.

That's when board chair Sharon Roberson lashed out.

"I do want it to be known," Roberson said, "there is criticisms on several sides and when this process gets delayed, I am going to keep a tally of everyone that is killed in North Nashville from this day forward because this process is going to be slower than we think."

The final decision is expected to come before the Metro Council in less than two weeks.

View all related stories:

NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Gideon's Army

Comments / 6

Monica Jean Potts
3d ago

So Metro is funding a gang To keep drugs and violence out of the projects. A lot of sketchy info about this I believe channel 5 did a story on Gideon Army that did not show them as a reliable source to keep the violence and drugs out seems they had a hand in it.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesboro.com

City offices and facilities closing in recognition of Veterans Day

City Hall and other City offices will be closed Friday, Nov 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day, a day to honor the heroism and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. The City holiday closings include St. Clair Street Senior Center. Murfreesboro Transit, the City’s public transportation system, will not run Nov. 11.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wmot.org

Are you one of 438 voters Nashville voters with miscast ballots? Check here.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — Officials have announced that Nashville voters who cast ballots in the wrong congressional and state races will be able to submit a provisional ballot on Election Day. The agreement was finalized Friday as threats of lawsuits escalated. The decision comes as election officials have scrambled...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wgnsradio.com

Student Mock Election

(NASHVILLE) Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced today that students from 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties selected Governor Bill Lee as the winner of the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. "Thank you to the students and teachers across the state who participated in this year's mock election," said Secretary...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: Real ID license deadline approaching

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up

Democratic candidates castigated Republicans Wednesday for a gerrymandered redistricting plan and Davidson County election officials for errors that forced some Nashvillians to cast ballots incorrectly. “This is the result of a racist, bigoted, money-hungry Republican Legislature who is doing everything to hoard power to keep the system rigged against everyday working-class people,” said Nashville resident […] The post Democrats blame Republican supermajority for Davidson County election ballot foul-up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Living Word Ministries to hold annual Kingdom Feeding program

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Living Word International Ministries-Clarksville, a non-denominational church located at 959 Tiny Town Road, is excited once again for its annual Kingdom Feeding Program, where they deliver a free hot Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day to families in our community who have a need. The meal will...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy