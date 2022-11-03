Read full article on original website
7 stereotypes Americans wrongly project on Texans
Whether you embrace or are embarrassed about certain stereotypes about Texas, once you enter the state it's easy to see how diverse and full of life the people and places in Texas can be.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
siliconhillsnews.com
Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees
Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism
From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
hellogeorgetown.com
This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022
Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart this weekend
For the first time since its creation, Texas Monthly will bring its annual BBQ fest to the barbecue capital of the state — Lockhart.
KHOU
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
KVUE
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
