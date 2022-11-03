ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State



Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas

(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Argo AI Shuts Down Robo Taxis in Austin and Lays Off 78 Employees

Argo AI, the self-driving startup that launched Robo taxies in Austin, is laying off 78 employees in Austin. The company filed a report with the Texas Workforce Commission, reporting 68 employees would be laid off at Argo’s 7th Street location and 10 employees at its Congress location. Argo AI had engineering and development operations and fleet operations in Austin, according to its website.
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism

From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022

Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.

