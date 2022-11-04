ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Tri-City Herald

Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Panthers QB1 for Week 10 vs Falcons Revealed

Sam Darnold was activated to the team's 53-man roster on Monday morning but he won't be starting this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. And neither will Baker Mayfield, who threw a pair of touchdowns in relief in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, the Panthers are going...
ATLANTA, GA
Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
Saints Injury Update: Alontae Taylor Injured

New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9. Saints rookie Alontae Taylor was injured in the endzone after an incomplete pass from Jackson to Robinson on a 1st and 10 play at the 24 yard line. John Hendrix reports Taylor went into the Saints medical...
JACKSON, LA
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Far-Reaching Impact of Frank Reich Being Fired in Indy

One day after a dismal offensive performance with overmatched second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich, the former mentor of Nick Sirianni. Reich is the former Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 under Doug Pederson and got the job in Indy after Philadelphia's Super...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The question of where free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will end up is hotter than ever, as he is expected to be return to play soon after rehabbing a torn ACL for the last nine months. After the wide receiver name dropped four teams—including the Cowboys—he’s been in contact with...
DALLAS, TX
Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 9 Matchup Against Panthers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded on Sunday against the Panthers. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Josh Tupou and cornerback Tre Flowers are all out due to injuries. The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Allan George from the practice squad. They're both...
CINCINNATI, OH
Packers at Lions: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been bad. The Detroit Lions have been worse. The Packers have lost four in a row headed into Sunday’s NFC North matchups at Ford Field. The Lions have lost five in a row. The Packers’ defense has been a...
GREEN BAY, WI

