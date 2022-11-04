Read full article on original website
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,288 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 364,122. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Healthier Hawaii: November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Eric Crawley is a pulmonologist with Hawaii Pacific Health. He explains the importance of early-screening and emphasizes the best way to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke or to quit smoking if you do. For more health and wellness...
Green, Luke say they’re ready to ‘hit the ground running’ to tackle top issues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a big win on election night, Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke told HNN they’re already working hard to prepare for their new positions ― and priorities. “We’re ready to hit the ground running. We have a lot of experience, we have...
Hawaii's chief election officer estimates when first results will be released
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii Chief...
Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Aiona weighs in on Election Day, saying it was the 'best campaign' he's ever done. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Hawaii News Now - JR - Hawaii News Now
We are tracking more showers into the night riding in over the swift trade winds. FIRST ALERT: Heads up you may need to switch on those windshield wipers as the trade winds bring us more showers. Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:00...
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center
Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago expects the first results to come out around 8 p.m. due to long lines at voter service centers. Aiona weighs in on Election Day, saying it was the 'best campaign' he's...
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
Jill Tokuda explains top priorities as member of Hawaii's congressional delegation
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. State election officials said that 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone have yet to be processed Wednesday, potentially changing the outcome of some close races.
HNN's Mahealani Richardson breaks down key races in Hawaii's general election
Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: seconds ago. |. Residents living in...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022)
Hawaii News Now's Mahealani Richardson gives a recap of Hawaii's general election. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. More ballots being processed, potentially changing outcomes of close races. Updated:...
Voters wait an hour or more to cast their ballots in Kapolei
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii Chief...
After decisive win in governor’s race, Green pledges to push forward ‘optimistic vision’ for Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green captured a decisive win Tuesday against Republican James “Duke” Aiona to become Hawaii’s next governor at a time when the state is facing no shortage of challenges, from rising inflation in the nation’s most expensive state to a worsening housing crisis and a lackluster tourism rebound.
Overwhelmed human service workers fall behind in processing food stamp benefits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For thousands of Hawaii households, food stamps help put food on the table. But this weekend, some were disappointed when the monthly allowance didn’t show up on their EBT cards. The reason: Overwhelmed state workers. On Monday, the state said it has received a crucial waiver...
No stranger to gubernatorial campaign trail, Duke Aiona says this time is different
Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago expects the first results to come out around 8 p.m. due to long lines at voter service centers. Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Updated: 4...
Meet Hawaii’s voters of tomorrow: They’re interested in solutions, not squabbling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Politics can be a touchy subject for most adults. For some Hawaii high school students, however, it’s their favorite topic. On the heels of the general election, those students shared their passion for politics while encouraging others to vote. At Mililani High School, heated ― yet...
From volcanoes to beaches, Hawaii has some of the most popular landmarks in the US
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii spots have landed in the top 10 of most popular landmarks in the U.S. According to a new survey, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was ranked no. 6 out of 250 most popular landmarks across the country. Oahu’s Hanauma Bay took the no. 7 spot.
On ‘unbelievable’ Honor Flight, 28 Hawaii vets head to nation’s capital
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to the Honor Flight Network, 28 Hawaii veterans are now on their way to Washington D.C. — some for the very first time. Retired Col. Albert Brum, 97, is one of them. He served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War,...
LIVE: While most opt for mail-in voting, scores line up at service centers with key races up for grabs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While most Hawaii voters cast their ballots early, scores came out to voter service centers on Election Day — with key statewide and county races up for grabs. On Tuesday, Hawaii voters will pick their next governor. Also on the ballot: A contentious Maui mayoral race,...
PHOTOS: From long lines to sign waving, here’s a look at Election Day in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Election Day in Hawaii. While most people opted for mail-in voting for the general election, many still lined up to vote in person. On Oahu, voters faced long lines at the two voter service centers in Kapolei and Honolulu. Meanwhile, candidates made their final push...
