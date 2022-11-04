ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,288 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 364,122. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Healthier Hawaii: November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Eric Crawley is a pulmonologist with Hawaii Pacific Health. He explains the importance of early-screening and emphasizes the best way to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke or to quit smoking if you do. For more health and wellness...
Hawaii News Now - JR - Hawaii News Now

We are tracking more showers into the night riding in over the swift trade winds. FIRST ALERT: Heads up you may need to switch on those windshield wipers as the trade winds bring us more showers. Breezy trade winds to dominate the coming week. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:00...
Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center

Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago expects the first results to come out around 8 p.m. due to long lines at voter service centers. Aiona weighs in on Election Day, saying it was the 'best campaign' he's...
4 Hawaii service members arrested as part of operation targeting child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency operation aimed at stopping child predators has led to the arrests of four people in Hawaii. Those arrested include one National Guard member, two sailors and one solider. They were arrested between Aug. 26 through 28. Officials have not released the suspects’ identities. Authorities...
Jill Tokuda explains top priorities as member of Hawaii's congressional delegation

HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. State election officials said that 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone have yet to be processed Wednesday, potentially changing the outcome of some close races.
HNN's Mahealani Richardson breaks down key races in Hawaii's general election

Maui Mayor-Elect Bissen thanks his supporters while the incumbent he ousted apologizes to his. Bissen beat out incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino with nearly 60% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Maui residents warned possible evacuation as Lahaina brush fire continues to move. Updated: seconds ago. |. Residents living in...
HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022)

Hawaii News Now's Mahealani Richardson gives a recap of Hawaii's general election. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. More ballots being processed, potentially changing outcomes of close races. Updated:...
Voters wait an hour or more to cast their ballots in Kapolei

Last-minute voters continue to line up at Maui voter service center. Last-minute voters continue to wait in line into the night at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku. Hawaii chief election officer estimates results to be delayed due to long lines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii Chief...
