Rockland County, NY

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views

Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco

A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans

I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Detective Xavier Fernandez Passes Away

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light

NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony DeColyse Retires After 34 Years of Service

NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park

A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
HYDE PARK, NY
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

