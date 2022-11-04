Read full article on original website
nyacknewsandviews.com
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
rocklandreport.com
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River
Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant
We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too. You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!
onekindesign.com
A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views
Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
Congers Woman Killed After Jeep Crashes Into Tree In New City
A woman was killed after her Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 on Congers Road in New City. The first responding officers found a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee which had sustained significant...
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco
A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
yonkerstimes.com
Welcome to Putnam County-Re Elect No One…Except Republicans
I found this sign interesting, as I traveled from Westchester County to Putnam County. It is obviously meant to feed off the anger that many voters in northern Westchester and Putnam have over crime and inflation. And we have heard this type of call before, throw the bums out!. But...
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Detective Xavier Fernandez Passes Away
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announces the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez. Detective Xavier Fernandez was born on February 5, 1991. He graduated High School on June 26, 2009 and Rockland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
Palisades Mall hosts annual Rockland County Fashion Week show
The world of high fashion made its way to the Hudson Valley Saturday as the Palisades Mall hosted the annual Rockland County Fashion Week Show.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony DeColyse Retires After 34 Years of Service
NEW CITY, NY – Captain Tony DeColyse walked out to celebrate his last day of service after 34 years in the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office. On a bright sunny day, friends and colleagues wished him well on his well deserved retirement. Captain DeColyse will be missed, but we wish him the best of health, happiness and a long enjoyable retirement with his wife, sons and grandson.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hyde Park
A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak. There have been...
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9
A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY
I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley. Originally built in 1890 to be...
