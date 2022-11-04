(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.

