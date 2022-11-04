Read full article on original website
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
MSUM President Anne Backhurst touts new support center for veteran students
(Moorhead, MN) -- MSUM is moving forward with pans to develop the new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. "MSUM has been committed to serving veteran students for quite some time. We've been identified as a "Beyond The Yellow Ribbon" campus for about a decade now," MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst.
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
Mail theft reported in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A mail theft is being reported in Fargo. One concerned resident says her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off 22nd Avenue South and steal her mail. Authorities say the suspect is described as medium height and weight, and is either Caucasian or Hispanic.
11-07-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:16 - MSUM President Anne Blackhurst talks with Bonnie and Friends about the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success Program and what MSUM plans to use the grant for. 12:06 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m.
Ag + Athletics = Harvest Bowl! 11-07-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Greg Lardy who is the NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs.
Fargo Islamic Society to host an Open House following vandalism efforts
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.
11-07-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:43 - Greg Lardy VP for Agriculture Affairs at NDSU Agriculture and Extension talks with the WAG crew about the NDSU Harvest Bowl happening on November 18th - 19th. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
