Scott Albers, campaign chair for the United Way, speaks Thursday evening at Missouri Western. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph celebrated another successful fundraising campaign on Thursday evening, hoping to bring in even more donations to reach its goal by the end of the year.

The group announced that the 2022 “United in Caring” campaign has raised $2,303,695 in total so far, with a few months left to raise funds to meet its total $2.7 million goal.