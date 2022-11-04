ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

UPDATE: Fired PetSmart employee sets himself on fire in the store

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police provide an update on the incident that happened at the PetSmart on Burkhardt Thursday night. Authorities say Evansville Fire and Police Departments were dispatched there for a medical call.

Police reports say a former PetSmart employee walked into the store and lit himself on fire. Officers say the man had recently been fired from PetSmart and had worked there for two weeks.

PetSmart closed after man lights self on fire

Officers tell us the man had two knives with him when he walked into the store and approached the registers before pouring a flammable liquid on himself and lighting himself on fire.

Evansville Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Anna Gray, says the man did not threaten anyone with the knives or flammable liquid. Police reports say several employees and customers acted quickly to cover the man with jackets to smother the flames which significantly increased the man’s chances of surviving.

Police say one person used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. According to the authorities he was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition and there was no damage to the store.

PetSmart remains closed at this time and there is no official word on when they will reopen.

Comments / 8

Laura Johnson
3d ago

Yeah. That will show them. I think I can understand why he was fired.

Reply(1)
7
 

