Bell County, TX

fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen police identify cyclist in deadly Friday crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

KCEN

Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

fox44news.com

Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
US105

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

