KWTX
Suspect who allegedly set puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
According to the Killeen Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Killeen. Officials confirmed that a 47-year-old was killed due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
According to the Killeen Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday night in Killeen. Officials confirmed that one Fort Hood soldier died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of W.Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.
KWTX
Temple police searching for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is from a previous segment. Killeen Police identify a cyclist who died in a crash Friday night. Officers received a call about the crash around 7:39 p.m. Claborn Joiner, 47, was found lying in a roadway on the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive, according to Killeen PD.
fox7austin.com
KILLEEN, Texas - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | Video below is on a previous segment. The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died. Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple...
Two unidentified suspects remain at large after escaping officers during a store burglary, police said.
KWTX
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Male teen dead, juvenile suspect in custody after fatal shooting: Temple police
The 16-year-old male victim is said to have passed this Sunday at Baylor Scott & White, according to the Temple Police Department.
KWTX
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
fox44news.com
Overnight burglary ends with one person arrested, two on the run
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are searching for two burglars who broke into a business overnight. Officers went to the 1400 block of S. 31st Street after an alarm went off in a store. When they arrived, they learned a burglary was in progress. They arrested one...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In West (West, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in the West on Thursday. The crash happened on northbound IH-35 near mile marker 351, south of West at around 3 p.m.
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's note | The video below is on a previous segment. "The 1st Cavalry Division is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a member from our team." Ford Hood has released a statement identifying Fort hood Soldier Jacob "Black Jack" Oswald. `. Oswald died...
fox44news.com
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: A Thursday evening crash between a motorcycle and an SUV has left a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier Jacob Oswald dead. Killeen officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive about 8:43 p.m. and found a man unresponsive in the roadway.
68-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
According to the Temple Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Temple on Thursday. The crash happened along E. Ave. H at around 8:23 a.m. According to the Police, a Ford Flex SUV and a truck were involved in the collision.
