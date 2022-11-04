Read full article on original website
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
NHL says Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller might never be eligible to play in league
BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins presumably signed defenseman Mitchell Miller despite all of his history so that he might help the hockey team win games. Yet in a bit of a twist to the story on Saturday, it turns out that Miller does not currently have that ability -- and he might not ever be given that chance.NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke to the media on Saturday from Finland, and he was asked about the Bruins' recent signee, whose draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 when it was revealed that Miller had spent years bullying a...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills
Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Provides Game-Winner Vs. Blues
The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, at TD Garden on Monday night. The win puts the Black and Gold at 11-2-0 on the season, and the Blues fell to 3-7-0 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense was all over the Blues...
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Bruins Notes: Special Teams Was Difference-Maker For Boston Vs. Blues
The Blues held the Bruins to one goal after two periods, but a strong third period helped Boston earn the victory Monday night. The Black and Gold beat St. Louis, 3-1, at TD Garden. The win improved Boston’s record to 7-0-0 at home, and it was a showcase of the Bruins’ strength on special teams.
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller
The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
Torey Krug Returns To TD Garden With Blues As Bruins Win 3-1
Torey Krug was back at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins walked away with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. In his second game back in Boston since joining the Blues, Krug recorded an assist in his team’s loss. For more, check out the “Bruins...
MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand
For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues
The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
