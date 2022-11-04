ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Food intolerance vs. food allergies

The department is one of the first in the East Valley to create a crisis response team. “The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Phoenix-area...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe couple, volunteers give back to community through United Food Bank

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley couple has dedicated decades to serving others, and they continue doing Something Good by inspiring others to do the same. Tom and Janne Gutierrez are the owners of Always Best Care of Tempe, which provides senior care services in the East Valley and in Phoenix. Last week, they gathered members of their caregiving team and other organizational partners to give back to the community in a different way ... The Tempe couple, along with volunteers, put together and packaged 1,200 emergency food bags for the United Food Bank!
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking

“The most common reason is that you’ll get a call back is that there was something they didn’t see or something they want to see better,” said Dr. Thompson. Kari Lake responds to suspicious package sent to Phoenix campaign office. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Phoenix Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

At least 60 voting centers in Maricopa County had tabulation problems

Paul Bentz, Senior Vice President of Research & Strategy at public relations firm HighGround, joins Good Morning Arizona to discuss the latest election numbers. Candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh speaks to Arizona Republicans. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win this"

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!. While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Judge denies lawsuit filed by Republican groups to extend poll hours

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Mark Finchem calls Maricopa County Election Day tabulation problems “a disgrace”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Republican candidate for secretary of state Mark Finchem calls...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school

A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

State treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee speaks to Arizona Republicans

While addressing Arizona Republicans on election night, candidate for attorney general Abraham Hamadeh says, “it's unfortunate we don’t have the election results.”. Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. In a close race against Republican Blake Masters, Senator Mark Kelly spoke...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy