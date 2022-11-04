Read full article on original website
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
Food intolerance vs. food allergies
Tempe couple, volunteers give back to community through United Food Bank
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley couple has dedicated decades to serving others, and they continue doing Something Good by inspiring others to do the same. Tom and Janne Gutierrez are the owners of Always Best Care of Tempe, which provides senior care services in the East Valley and in Phoenix. Last week, they gathered members of their caregiving team and other organizational partners to give back to the community in a different way ... The Tempe couple, along with volunteers, put together and packaged 1,200 emergency food bags for the United Food Bank!
Upcoming Valley events put spotlight on human trafficking
Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
At least 60 voting centers in Maricopa County had tabulation problems
Kari Lake tells Arizona Republicans, "We are going to win this"
9 Powerball winners in Arizona take home $50,000 in Monday’s drawing
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine lucky winners took home $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing after buying tickets in Arizona!. While the Powerball jackpot has already been claimed in California after matching all six numbers, nine players won $50,000 in the final Powerball drawing that happened on Monday night after buying tickets across Arizona. Those winners bought their lucky tickets from the following locations:
Mark Finchem calls Maricopa County Election Day tabulation problems “a disgrace”
Judge denies lawsuit filed by Republican groups to extend poll hours
Senator Mark Kelly speaks to Arizona Democrats in Tucson
Election results for Arizona’s 10 ballot measures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ten propositions appear on this year’s ballot, including three that would impact the voting process in Arizona if passed. Learn more about the propositions below, including the latest numbers once counting begins after the polls close on Election Day. Proposition 128: Regarding the Voter...
Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year. The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m....
Man indicted after allegedly trying to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl across Arizona border
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mexican citizen has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly attempting to smuggle 71 pounds of fentanyl pills across the border into Arizona. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, a federal grand jury returned a 2-count indictment against Edwin Francisco Cubillas, 27, for possession with...
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
18-year-old cat seeks loving home with Valley family
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
State treasurer candidate Kimberly Yee speaks to Arizona Republicans
Attorney general nominee Kris Mayes thanks Arizona Democrats on election night
