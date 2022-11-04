TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley couple has dedicated decades to serving others, and they continue doing Something Good by inspiring others to do the same. Tom and Janne Gutierrez are the owners of Always Best Care of Tempe, which provides senior care services in the East Valley and in Phoenix. Last week, they gathered members of their caregiving team and other organizational partners to give back to the community in a different way ... The Tempe couple, along with volunteers, put together and packaged 1,200 emergency food bags for the United Food Bank!

TEMPE, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO