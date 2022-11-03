MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York’s season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over the final 35-plus minutes of the game. Anthony Edwards had 16 points and nine rebounds Frustrated Timberwolves coach Chris Finch gave a few of his reserves some extended time in search of a spark, and a layup by Austin Rivers cut the lead to 105-91 with 9:32 to go. But Randle hit a step-back 3-pointer just a few seconds after re-entering for the final stretch to make it 108-92.

